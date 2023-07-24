Rangers comeback to beat Dodgers 8-4

Rangers salvage game 3. Beat Dodgers 8-4.
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|LAD
|TEX
|1st
|Muncy homered to right (392 feet), Betts scored, Freeman scored and Taylor scored.
|4
|0
|1st
|Heim doubled to right, Lowe scored and Jankowski scored.
|4
|2
|2nd
|Semien singled to center, Miller scored, J. Smith to second.
|4
|3
|2nd
|Lowe singled to center, J. Smith scored, Semien to third.
|4
|4
|2nd
|Jung singled to center, Semien scored, Lowe to second.
|4
|5
|3rd
|Taveras doubled to center, Miller scored and Duran scored.
|4
|7
|4th
|Duran doubled to left, Heim scored on error, Duran safe at third on throwing error by shortstop Rojas.
|4
|8