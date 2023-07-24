Rangers comeback to beat Dodgers 8-4

1st Muncy homered to right (392 feet), Betts scored, Freeman scored and Taylor scored. 4 0

1st Heim doubled to right, Lowe scored and Jankowski scored. 4 2

2nd Semien singled to center, Miller scored, J. Smith to second. 4 3

2nd Lowe singled to center, J. Smith scored, Semien to third. 4 4

2nd Jung singled to center, Semien scored, Lowe to second. 4 5

3rd Taveras doubled to center, Miller scored and Duran scored. 4 7