Preseason Preview: Las Vegas Raiders vs Dallas Cowboys

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Las Vegas Raiders vs Dallas Cowboys

Saturday – August 26 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: CBS/NFL Network

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Records Before the Game

Las Vegas Raiders 2-0, 1-0 Away

Dallas Cowboys 0-2, 0-1 Home



Recently I was in one of the biggest liquor stores on the south-side of town and I observed the crowds of people lining up to get inside to buy pull tabs and grab a cool drink because it’s 104+ degrees in Dallas. Since sports betting has taken its rightful place, betting on anything football is fair game. You can bet on rushing yards, passing yards, 1st downs, flags, quarterly scores and the final score. Betting is so popular that athletes have bet on their own teams (which has been a problem). Well ladies and gentlemen this preseason for the Cowboys has been a headache. I’m betting that Dallas will not go 0-3 for this preseason. Let’s take a look at the final preseason game against the Raiders for the Cowboys at home.



Why you should watch this game

Cowboys fans would like to see if the defensive secondary has cleaned up some of the mess we saw in the first two preseason games. Dallas’ defensive backfield has given up way too many passing yards in the 3rd and 4th quarters.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

The new Equalizer 3 just came out and your girl wants a date night with you. Besides, the sun has held you guys’ hostage with these 100 degrees plus weather and you want to get out in the evening.



Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have a quarterback competition brewing on that team with veteran Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O’Connell (rookie from Purdue) trying to get the starting nod for the season. Keep in mind that they also have Brian Hoyer and Chase Garbers on the roster as well. The Raiders defense will be the x-factor for this game. They have allowed 72.5 rushing yards this preseason and have given up 194 passing yards on that side of the ball. Running back Zamir White will get the bulk of the carries in the first half.



Dallas Cowboys

Dallas will need more aggressive play calling from head coach Mike McCarthy. He has been the head coach since 2020 and this is his first year calling plays. Quarterback Dak Prescott will not be playing in this game which concerns the Cowboy faithful. How will McCarthy call plays for the offense with Prescott under center. Dak Prescott is a running quarterback that has sat back in the pocket and became some one that I don’t know. He cut his teeth by using his legs and now I’m intrigued by McCarthy calling plays this season. The last preseason game will show how the Cowboys offense will look this season. The defense will need to apply pressure early and get after the quarterback in this one.



Prediction

Dallas will need to become the bully on the playground especially when teams come into our house looking for a win. I’m taking Dallas by 7, not because I love this team and not because it’s almost blasphemous to say that they will lose. I’m picking them because the defense will play hard, physical and smart.



Final Score

Cowboys – 27

Raiders – 21