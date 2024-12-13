Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



How They Measure Up

This week in the NFL rankings, the Detroit Lions are listed at number 1 followed by the Buffalo Bills at number 2. There are injuries for the Lions key players on defense, the 12-1 Lions will need to lock in and plug in some of the young guys to fill the void. The Bills are the AFC East champs but dropped their last game on the road to the Rams 44-42. Quarterback Josh Allen has leaped into first place in the NFL MVP race. This will be the best game of week 15 to watch in my opinion. Might even be a Super Bowl preview of all goes right for both teams.



Injury Report

Both teams have multiple players listed as questionable with a possible return date of December 15. Bills: CB Rasul Douglas, CB Casey Toohill, TE Quintin Morris, TE Dalton Kincaid and WR Keon Coleman. Lions: DT DJ Reader, DE Josh Paschal, DE Levi Onwuzurike, OT Taylor Decker and DE Aidan Hutchinson listed out for the season.



Game Info

Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions

Sunday – December 15 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

Ford Field – Detroit, MI



Buffalo Bills (10-3, 4-3 Away)

The Bills are 4-1 in their last 5 games with wins over the Dolphins, Colts, Chiefs and 49ers. They lost their last game Sunday night on the road against the Rams 44-42. Quarterback Josh Allen threw 3 touchdowns and ran for 3 touchdowns. He’s the first quarterback ever in the NFL to do so. The Bills have clinched the AFC East and are looking to knock the Lions from the top seed in the NFL power rankings. Quarterback Josh Allen will be the x-factor for a win on the road. The Lions defense will need to stop him through the air and running the ball. Players to watch: RB James Cook, WR Amari Cooper, WR Khalil Shakir, LB Dorian Williams and DT Austin Johnson.



Detroit Lions (12-1, 6-1 Home)

The Lions are rolling through the NFL like an 18-wheeler late for a Wal-Mart drop off. The Lions are on a 11-game winning streak and looking for number 12 by beating the Bills at home. Quarterback Jared Goff has resurrected his career in Motown. The x factor for this game will be running game. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery will carry the load this week like every week since the season started. Players to watch: WR Amon -Ra St. Brown, LB Jack Campbell and CB Kerby Joseph.



Prediction

ESPN has the Lions with a 56.6% chance of winning at home. Last week they beat Green Bay at home and now they are creaming teams every week. Buffalo won’t roll over for any team right now. I’m taking Buffalo in this week’s upset by 7!



Final Score

Bills – 31

Lions – 24