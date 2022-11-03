Philadelphia Eagles vs Houston Texans Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Philadelphia Eagles vs Houston Texans

Thursday – November 3 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

NRG Stadium – Houston, TX



Records Before the Game

Philadelphia Eagles (7-0, 3-0 Away)

Houston Texans (1-5-1, 0-2-1 Home)



The Philadelphia Eagles are hands down one of the best teams in the league. Jalen Hurts is considered on the MVP watch this season. He was born, raised and played high school football in Houston. His job is to keep the Eagles team rolling. Keep in mind that Houston isn’t a terrible team. They are looking to turn their season around at the expense of the Eagles at home Thursday night.



Don’t overlook the Texans

On any given Sunday or Thursday night… The Houston Texans have nothing to lose so when a team is wounded anything can happen. The Eagles can’t look past the Texans tonight. This will be a good game.



Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have been on a streak that has the league taking notice of the NFC East. Throughout the past four seasons, football fanatics, analysts and commentators shared that this division was the weakest division in football. The Eagles and Cowboys are the cream of the crop because of the talent on both teams. Philadelphia is averaging 28 points per game while the defense is giving up 16.9. This team is solid from top to bottom. Keep an eye on quarterback Jalen Hurts, he’ll be the x-factor for Thursday night’s game in Houston.



Houston Texans

The Texan’s defense is struggling. Plain and simple. The pass rush is null and void this season. The defense is giving up 22 points per game while the offense is struggling to score points on that side of the ball. Quarterback Davis Mills has passed for 1502 yards with 8 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He will need to play a damn near perfect game to keep the Texans close. The defense will be the x-factor. If they can keep the score close at home heading into the fourth quarter, the Texans will have at least a chance to beat Philly.



Prediction

ESPN has the Eagles with a 84.1% chance of winning on the road. Everyone is picking the Eagles to roll into Houston and smash the Texans. I’m not fool, I’m taking Philly in this one. I have Philadelphia by 12!



Final Score

Eagles – 34

Texans – 22