Philadelphia Eagles vs Baltimore Ravens Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The X-Factor: Ravens Defense vs Eagles Offense

I was taught as a former football player that defense wins championships. This game will display the Ravens on defense versus the Eagles offense. If you look at the rankings for the season, the Eagles defense is ranked #1 in total defense with 274.6 yards a game and 21 points allowed (at the time of this article). The Ravens defense is ranked 24th with 355.6 yards to opposition and giving up 31 points per contest. The Ravens offense leads the league in total offense with 440.2 yards per game and averaging 31.8 points per game while the Eagles are #3 in the NFL with 389.1 yards per game averaging 389.1 yards a game. This game will be so close from start to finish that it’s the NFL’s “Game of the Week”. This will be must watch tv for any football fanatic this weekend.



Injury Report

The Eagles have 5 players listed on the IR (3 listed as questionable and 2 listed as out): Questionable: WR Johnny Watson, S Sydney Brown and WR DeVonta Smith with a return date of 12/1. Out: LB Ben VanSumeren and CB Darius Slay Jr. Ravens have 5 players listed (1 out, 2 IR_R, ! doubtful and 1 out): Out: CB Arthur Maulet, Doubtful: LB Kyle Van Noy, IR_R: 2 CB T.J. Tampa and DT Michael Pierce with a 12/1 return date and out: TE Charlie Kolar.

Game Info

Philadelphia Eagles vs Baltimore Ravens

Sunday- December 1- 3:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD



Philadelphia Eagles (9-2, 5-1 Away)

The Eagles are leading the NFC East with a record of 9-2. They are one of the best teams in the NFC this season. In their last 5 games the Eagles are 5-0 with wins over Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Dallas, Washington and the Los Angeles Rams. Their offense has averaged 31 points per game during the streak. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is the key for this team. His play running and passing the ball is near the top in all QB categories this season. He is an important piece for the Eagles on the road this week. Players to watch: RB Saquon Barkley, WR A.J. Brown, LB Zack Baun and S Reed Blankenship.



Baltimore Ravens (8-4, 4-1 Home)

The Ravens have a rushing attack that has crippled defenses in the 4th quarter with the addition of running back Derrick Henry in the offseason. You’re basically trying to pick your poison with Henry and quarterback Lamar Jackson carrying the ball as well. Keep in mind that the passing game is top 10 as well. Keep an eye on Jackson in this one. He has 3053 passing yards with 27 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He also has 3 rushing touchdowns averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Players to watch: RB Derrick Henry, WR Zay Flowers, LB Roquan Smith and CB Marion Humphrey.



Prediction

ESPN has the Ravens with a 57.4% chance of winning at home and getting closer to AFC North leader, Pittsburgh Steelers. I’m taking the Ravens by 9! The over/under is 51.5, so take the over it’s the safest bet. Baltimore’s running game will be on full display in this one.



Final Score

Ravens – 33

Eagles – 24