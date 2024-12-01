Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The X-Factor: Quarterback Play

This game will be the game that will set the right table for the Browns for the rest of the season and next year. The Browns are a team with talent but lack the organizational mind to change the fortune of this team. The Broncos are on a course to get into the playoffs with a win at home this week. They can jump a game and a half with a win and a Chargers loss. This game will boil down to how well Browns quarterback Jameis Winston and Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix plays. The quarterback with the best clock management will win this game on Monday night.



Injury Report

The Browns have 5 players listed as questionable: S Juan Thornhill, TE Geoff Swain, WR Cedric Tillman, DE Sam Kamara and CB Greg Newsome II. The Broncos: Questionable: CB Riley Moss, IR: WR Josh Reynalds Out: S Delarrin Turner-Yell, RB Tyler Blade and LB Alex Singleton.



Game Info

Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos

Monday – December 2 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO



Cleveland Browns (3-8, 1-4 Away)

The Browns have won 2 out of their last 5 games. The have wins over Baltimore and Pittsburgh so how did they lose to New Orleans, Cincinnati and the Los Angeles Chargers? It’s simple and I’ll explain: When the Browns pass protect for quarterback Jameis Winston, they have a chance to score points. Keep in mind that Winston is a former Heisman winner. He has a strong arm and can extend plays. Give him a chance and they will win I guarantee it! Players to watch: RB Jerome Ford, WR Jerry Jeudy, S Grant Delpit and CB Denzel Ward.



Denver Broncos (7-5, 3-2 Home)

The Broncos are playing some solid football right now. They are on a 2-game winning streak and are looking to get a win at home against the incoming Browns. Over their last 5 games, the Broncos are 3-2 with wins over Carolina, Atlanta and Las Vegas. Quarterback Bo Nix is the clear-cut leader for the Broncos and he’s only a rookie. He has 2548 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Players to watch: RB Jervonte Williams, WR Courtland Sutton, S Brandon Jones and CB Patrick Surtain II.



Prediction

ESPN has the Broncos with a 51.9% chance of winning at home. The Browns have a chance of stealing a game on the road in Denver. I like what they’re doing in Cleveland right now and I’m taking the underdog Browns by 4 points on the road.



Final Score

Browns – 24

Broncos – 20