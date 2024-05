Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Sage Steele Kimzey wins the 2024 World Finals event after going 3 for 4 across Championship weekend. To add to the excitement, Cassio Dias was crowned 2024 PBR World Champion, and Man Hater took home the title of 2024 YETI PBR World Champion Bull.

Results at the link below

