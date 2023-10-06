North Texas Mean Green vs Navy Midshipmen Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

North Texas Mean Green vs Navy Midshipmen

Saturday – October 7 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: CBSSN

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium – Annapolis, MD



Records Before the Game

North Texas Mean Green (2-2, 0-0 American)

Navy Midshipmen (1-3, 0-2 Conference)



North Texas has a huge task with stopping the run this weekend. Navy’s offense is geared around running the ball even at the quarterback spot. North Texas’ run defense is giving up 241.3 yards a game. Navy’s offense is averaging 227.5 yards on the ground. Stopping the run will be top priority for the Mean Green.



Why you should watch this game

North Texas is on a two-game winning streak and getting a win against Navy will be a huge boost for the team.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

North Texas Mean Green

North Texas has found the end zone early and often in the last two games. They have wins over Louisiana Tech and Abilene Christian while averaging 42.5 points in both wins. Here’s the task for the Mean Green this weekend. STOPPING THE RUN! The only way you can stop Navy is to put 8 in the box and allow your corners and safety to protect the goal line. Everyone on the planet knows that Navy wants to run the ball. Trusting the defensive line to run stop on the line of scrimmage will be key!



Navy Midshipmen

Navy’s motto should be, “Stop the run if you can!” Navy’s offense isn’t one you can come up with a million schemes to stop. They are going to run the ball with running backs and at the quarterback position. Senior signal caller Tai Lavati has 344 total yards through the air with no interceptions. He has 2 rushing touchdowns this season. Keep an eye on running back Alex Tecza has 291 rushing yards with 1 touchdown. He’s averaging 7.5 yards a carry this season. He will be the x-factor for the Midshipmen offense.



Prediction

ESPN has the Midshipmen with a 62.6% chance of defeating the Mean Green at home. North Texas is struggling with stopping the run. Navy’s offense averages 32 plus minutes a game with the ball. I’m taking North Texas by 5!



Final Score

Mean Green – 31

Midshipmen – 26