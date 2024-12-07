Cincinnati Bengals vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Dallas on a Winning Streak?

The Cowboys are 2-3 in their last 5 games. The Cowboys are on a 2-gme winning streak with wins over their division rivals, Washington Commanders and New York Giants. This week they face the Bengals at home with Cincinnati favored to win on Monday night. The Cowboys running game came to life with the team’s first 100-yard rushing performance of the season. Dallas will need to establish the run and create turnovers. Keep an eye on the Cowboys defensive line disrupting the Bengals offense by stopping the run and getting sacks on Joe Burrow. The defense will be the x-factor for a Cowboys win this week.



Injury Report

The injury report will play a huge factor in this game. Both teams have players listed as questionable and injured reserved. Bengals: PK Evan McPherson, LB Logan Wilson, DT Sheldon Rankins, WR Charlie Jones and CB DJ Turner II. Dallas: TE Jake Ferguson, CB Amani Oruwariye, G Zack Martin, DE Marshawn Kneeland and CB Trevon Diggs.



Game Info

Cincinnati Bengals vs Dallas Cowboys

Monday – December 9 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Cincinnati Bengals (3-8, 3-3 Away)

The Bengals have struggled as of late. In their last 5 games, the Bengals are 1-4 with their only win was on the road in Las Vegas by 17. The have losses to Philadelphia, Baltimore, LA Chargers and Pittsburgh. Quarterback Joe Burrow has passed for 3337 yards with 30 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He will be the x-factor for the Bengals offense. He’s not making mistakes by throwing interceptions this year. He will get the ball into the hands of his big play receivers. Players to watch: RB Chase Brown, WR Ja’Marr Chase, WR Tee Higgins, LB Germaine Pratt and CB Cam Taylor-Britt.



Dallas Cowboys (5-7, 1-5 Home)

The Cowboys are flying as of late. This week the defense will be the x-factor for the team. They will need to stop the Bengals passing game first and foremost. The cornerbacks DeRon Bland, Trevon Diggs, Josh Butler and Donovan Wilson will need to create turnovers this week. The defensive line will need to cause havoc from the start of the game to the end. Players to watch: LB Micah Parsons, LB DeMarvion Overshown, DT Linval Joseph, DE Chauncey Golston and PK Brandon Aubrey.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bengals with a 66.1% chance of winning on the road. The Bengals have only 3 wins and the powers that be think that they are better than Dallas right now. I’m taking Dallas by 7. Special teams will play a huge part in this game on Monday night.



Final Score

Cowboys – 31

Bengals – 24