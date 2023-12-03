Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers

Sunday – December 3 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Lambeau Field – Green Bay, WI



Records Before the Game

Kansas City Chiefs (8-3, 4-1 Away)

Green Bay Packers (5-6, 3-2 Home)



Anytime there’s a Chiefs/Packers game on the schedule it harkens memories of Super Bowl I. Welp, this isn’t 1967 and it isn’t the Super Bowl. It’s 2023 and this could be a trap game for the Chiefs! The Packers are surging, riding a 2-game winning streak with wins over the Chargers and Lions. The Chiefs have won 3 of their last 5 games. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Sunday Night Football game in Green Bay.



Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are looking to right the ship and get back into being the dominant team in the AFC. Last year’s Super Bowl champions have looked as if they can’t get string many wins together by losing games to teams like Denver and Philadelphia. This week they have a chance to go into Green Bay and get a win on the road. Keep an eye on these key players: QB Patrick Mahomes, RB Isiah Pacheco and TE Travis Kelce. The Chiefs has some key players listed on the injury list: RB Jerick McKinnon and LB Nick Bolton. The Chiefs defense is still one of the best in the NFL and they’ll take some chances by blitzing Jordan Love several times early in the game. The x-factor for a Chiefs win will be the offensive line and how they protect Patrick Mahomes.



Green Bay Packers

The Packers are getting into the hunt for the playoffs this season. This is basically a must win game for them. They had all but ran quarterback Jordan Love out of town. They were talking about drafting another quarterback in this year’s draft. Just give this dude time to grow. Remember you guys had him on the bench for three seasons. The Packers could get a win at home against the Chiefs. Keep in mind that they have a stud at running back with A.J. Dillon. He has 448 rushing yards with 1 touchdown. He was the 3rd running back on the depth chart this season and now he’s the featured back. WR Christian Watson can still take it to the house once he gets the ball in his hands. That’s the key, the Chiefs will blitz Love again and again until they’ve been burned. If Love can keep his head and connect on a few passes then the Packers truly have a chance to pull off the upset.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chiefs with a 71.6% chance of winning on the road in Green Bay. The over/under is 42.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking Kansas City by 10!



Final Score

Chiefs – 30

Packers – 20