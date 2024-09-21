Kansas City Chiefs vs Atlanta Falcons Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Why you should watch this game

This is Game 3 for the Kansas City Chiefs on their road to repeat as Super Bowl champions. The first two games this year have been as close as any other game in the NFL. The Falcons beat Philadelphia in Philly on Monday. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is turning this franchise around. Quarterback play will be the x-factor for both teams. This will be a really good game Sunday night.



What to watch for: Injury Report

Both teams have key players in critical positions on the IR and listed as questionable this week. The Chiefs have 5 listed: RB Isiah Pacheco, WR Hollywood Brown, Non-Football Injury RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, DE BJ Thompson and DE Charles Omenihu (PUP-R). Atlanta Falcons IR report: CB Antonio Hamilton Sr, RB Tyler Allgeier, DE James Smith-Williams is listed as questionable. LB Nate Landman and LB Milo Eifer listed on then IR.



Game Info

Kansas City Chiefs vs Atlanta Falcons

Sunday – September 22 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: NBC/Peacock

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA



Kansas City Chiefs (2-0, 0-0 Away)

The Chiefs know how hard it is to defend the title. Every team in the league is shooting for them, but the Chiefs have way too many weapons on offense and defense. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads an offense that can score from anywhere on the field. Wide outs Rashee Rice who leads the team in receiving and Xavier Worthy have the Chiefs passing attack ready to roll. Tight End Travis Kelce is one of the best tight ends in the league. He will get his targets to move the chains. Running backs Carson Steele and Samaje Perine will take care of the ground attack this week with Steele getting the nod to start the game. As mentioned at the start of this preview, x-factor for the offense this week will be quarterback Patrick Mahomes.



Atlanta Falcons (1-1, 0-1 Home)

The Falcons needed someone to believe in, so they brought in journeyman quarterback Kirk Cousins. Some football commentators feel that Cousins is a flash in the pan leader but one thing he truly is… A winner! Last week he passed for 241 yards on 20/29 and 2 touchdowns. The Falcons defense will be “who” to watch in this game. Last week they gave up 365 total yards to Philadelphia creating an important turnover and capitalizing on it. The Falcons can beat the Chiefs if they eliminate costly penalties and create more turnovers. Keep an eye on place kicker Younghoe Koo. They will need his big leg outside the 30-yard line.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chiefs with a 58.2% chance of winning on the road in Atlanta. The over/under is 46.5, so take the over! Line: Chiefs -3.5. I have the Chiefs by 8!



Final Score

Chiefs – 32

Falcons – 24