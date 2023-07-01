2023 Edition: The Big3 Hits the City

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Dallas, TX – The Big3 is in the building! Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 basketball league has hit the city. This is the 6th year of the league and Ice Cube and friends will be here to display a fresh new look at basketball. Keep in mind that the NBA has crowned its champion while Trilogy is looking to 3-peat as league champions. The Big3 brings a fresh new look and rules to basketball displaying season veterans and retired players still filling the baskets up. There are six games on tap for Saturdays games. Hall of Fame players are coaches and commissioner Clyde Drexler from the Houston Rockets and Portland Trailblazers leads the league for another year! Let’s take a closer look at the mathups and key players for opposing teams.



Game 1

3’s Company vs Killer 3’s

Mario Chalmers and Micheal Beasley leads a high powered 3’s Company team coached LA Laker champion Micheal Cooper versus Dominiques Johnson and that stingy Killer 3’s defense coached by former Knick Charles Oakley.



Game 2

Power vs Tri-State

Former Rocker star Cattino Mobley leads this team for the 6th year. He will be the key for Power who’s coached by Nancy Lieberman. Tri-State is lead by former slam dunk champion Jason Richardson.Juilius “Dr. J” Irving is back to lead the team in his 6th year.



Game 3

Ball Hogs vs Enemies

Former NBA champion guard Leandro Barbosa leads a good veteran team with NBA great Rick Barry leading this team to quiet victories. Enemies lead by “Swaggy P” Nick Young who’s spent 10 seasons in the NBA. This will be a very interesting game.



Game 4

Trilogy vs Triplets

The Trilogy is lead by head coach Stephen Jackson. This team has won back to back championship and is looking to hoist the trophy this season.Earl Clark is the one to watch for Trilogy. Triplet is lead by “Iso Joe” Joe Johnson is a smooth operator with the ball in his hands. He will be league MVP. The Triplets are coached by WNBA star Lisa Leslie.



Game 5

3 Headed Monsters vs Bivouac

Former small forward Rashard Lewis leads a very dangerous team. He and Reggie Evans play the two-man game to the “T”. Bivouac is lead by brothers Gerald Green and Garlon Green. These guys compliment each other shooting from the 3-point line. Bivouac is coached by Gary “The Glove” Payton



Game 6

Ghost Ballers vs Aliens

The Ghost Ballers is coached by the “Ice Man” George Gervin. Keep an eye on PG Mike Taylor he is electrifying. The Aliens is lead by Dusan Bulut from Serbia. He is so fierce around the basket while Alonzo Gee handles the ball on the perimeter. The Aliens is lead by former NBA Detroit bad boy Rick Mahorn.