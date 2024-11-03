Indianapolis Colts vs Minnesota Vikings Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



What’s going on here?

The Minnesota Vikings started their season off by winning 5 straight games. They dropped their last two games to the Lions and Rams. What’s going on here? They will need to get back to the basics and run the ball first instead of throwing the ball on first and second downs. The Colts benched their young quarterback for not wanting to come back into the game because he was too tired. What in the world is going on with these two teams? Well, the winner of this game takes another step toward building some confidence and getting closer to making the playoffs.



Injury Report

The Indianapolis Colts have one player listed as questionable: DE Kwity Payne, three on the IR: S Trevor Denbow, LB Jaylon Carlies and CB JuJu Brents and OT Bernhard Raimainn is out. The Minnesota Vikings have two key players out: DT Taki Taimani, LB Blake Cashman. CB Akayleb Evans is listed as questionable. On the IR: OT Christian Darrisaw and G Dalton Risner will not be available.



Game Info

Indianapolis Colts vs Minnesota Vikings

Sunday – November 3 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC/Peacock

U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN



Indianapolis Colts (4-4, 1-3 Away)

Benching Anthony Richardson will be huge for this team. They’re looking for answers and a spark on offense. Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco will be the starter to get the Colts organization on track. This team is on the verge of turning things around. The offense will place an emphasis on the running game. Running back Johnathan Taylor will need at least 20 touches ranging from carrying the ball to catching passes out of the backfield. The x-factor for this team on the road will be the defense. Players to watch: WR Alec Price, LB Zaire Franklin, CB Jaylon Jones and PK Matt Gay.



Minnesota Vikings (5-2, 3-1 Home)

The Vikings are 5-2 and sitting in the 3rd spot in the NFC North behind the Lions and Packers. This week the Vikings need this win at home to keep pace in their division and stop a 2-game losing streak. Quarterback Sam Darnold will be the x-factor for the offense. He will need protection from the offensive line that has disappeared over the last 2 weeks. Players to watch: RB Aaron Jones, WR Justin Jefferson, S Harrison Smith and LB Kamu Grugier-Hill.



Prediction

ESPN has the Vikings with a 53% chance of winning at home while stopping a 2-game skid. The over/under is 46.5, so take the under in this one. I’m taking the Vikings by 6! This game will be closer than what anyone thinks. Minnesota is the better team right now.

Final Score

Vikings – 23

Colts – 17