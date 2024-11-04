Dallas Mavericks: Playing Solid Ball

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Dallas is Looking Good

The Dallas Mavericks are 4-2 overall and 3-1 at home in their first 6 games of the season. Dallas has lost two close games, one of them to the Suns on the road and the other to the Rockets at home by 6 points. The Mavericks offense ranks among the tops in the NBA right now. They’re averaging 110 points per game. Dallas is currently sitting in the 4th spot in the Western conference right behind the Golden State Warriors and just ahead of the LA Lakers. On the defensive side of the floor, the Mavericks are giving up an average of 105.3 points to opposing teams. They will need to create more turnovers on the open floor and grabbing more defensive rebounds. Second chance points are killing the Mavericks right now.



New Pieces are a Perfect Fit

The Mavericks new additions have made a nice transition. Shooting guard Klay Thompson is averaging 14.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists this season. He’s playing 29.3 minutes a game while averaging 3 3-point makes a contest. Returning point guard Spencer Dinwiddie is playing 14.3 minutes a game and scoring a career low 3.6 points per game. He’s on the floor playing solid defense and facilitating the ball on the offensive end. He’s a solid back up that can give Kyrie a rest and score when they need him to.



Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks

Monday – November 4 – 8:45PM – TV: Local TV

Dallas beat Orlando last night at home and a win tonight will start the Mavericks on a 2-game winning streak. This will be the first of 2 games against the Pacers this season. Indiana is led by power forward Pascal Siakam who’s averaging 19.8 points a game. He can handle the ball and score from the wing. Dallas will need to shut him down and make the other players carry the load. Keep an eye on Klay Thompson, he’s the x-factor for tonight’s game. Final Score: Pacers 104 – Mavericks 110



Chicago Bulls vs Dallas Mavericks

Wednesday – November 6 – 7:30PM – TV: TBA

This will be the 3rd game of a four-game home stand for the Mavericks. Dallas is favored by a landslide to win this one at home. Chicago is a middle of the road team that is looking to make a breakthrough. Dallas will need to force the Bulls backcourt to stop Kyrie and Luka, and I don’t see that happening. Dallas is the better team and I’m taking them by 10+ Final Score: Chicago Bulls 96 – Mavericks 116



Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks

Friday – November 8 – 6:30PM – TV: ESPN

Dallas has 4 games scheduled against the Suns this season. On October 26, Dallas was favored to win on the road in Phoenix but failed to close out Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal losing 114-102. This will be the revenge game and Dallas could get a win at home to tie up the season series 1-1. Dallas is favored again to win this game, but Suns guard Devin Booker could be a problem. Dallas will need to play some solid defense to create turnovers deep into the shot clock in order to secure a win at home. I’m taking Dallas by 5! Final Score: Suns 115 – Mavericks 120