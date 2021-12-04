By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

#2 Michigan Wolverines vs #13 Iowa Hawkeyes

Saturday – December 4 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN



Records Before the Game

#2 Michigan Wolverines (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten)

#13 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten)



#2 Michigan is favored by a lot in this game. #13 Iowa has played some really good ball this season. Please don’t take either one of these teams lightly. Last week Michigan finally beat Ohio State and that propelled this team into this game and are looking for a conference and national championship. Iowa has a chance to knock the Wolverines off the mountain and claim the Big Ten crown. Let’s take a look at some of the key players for both teams.



Defense Wins Championships!

Both teams are extremely talented at all three levels of defense. Defensive line, linebackers and secondary are stacked on both sides. Michigan’s defense gives up 17.2 points per game while Iowa defense gives up 17.3. The defense that creates a turnover or two will win this game in a blowout. Watch and see!



#2 Michigan Wolverines

Michigan has always been a top tier football school for decades. Even when the Wolverines struggled, they were one of the teams to watch. Coach Jim Harbaugh has led this team for years and has struggled down the stretch against Ohio State and Notre Dame. His only knock was not having a durable quarterback. Well, junior quarterback Cade McNamara got the team over the hump this year. He passed for 2301 yards with 14 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. His play allowed the running game to blossom. Senior running back Hassan Haskins rushed for 1232 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. Keep your eyes on him during this game.



#13 Iowa Hawkeyes

The Hawkeyes have earned everything that they’ve got this season. There were no lopsided victories or blow outs. The Hawkeyes defense is a lunch pail group of guys that brings their hard hats to every game. There’s nothing sexy about Iowa. The defense gives up 105 yards per game and sit in the top 5 in every defensive category in their conference. On offense, quarterback Spencer Petras is a solid game manager. Running back Tyler Goodson and wide receiver Sam Laporta will be the marquee players on offense. Don’t be surprised if the Hawkeyes shock the Wolverines in this one. The Iowa defense will be key!



Prediction

ESPN has the Wolverines with a76.5% chance of winning the title. The over/under is 43.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking Michigan by 13!



Final Score

Michigan – 34

Iowa – 21