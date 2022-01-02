Houston Texans vs San Francisco 49ers Game Preview

By Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

Houston Texans vs San Francisco 49ers

Sunday – January 2 – 3:05 p.m.

TV: CBS

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, California

Records Before Game

Houston Texans (4-11, 2-5 Away)

San Francisco 49ers (8-7, 3-4 Home)

Happy New Year everyone! The Houston Texans travel to San Francisco to face the 49ers in hopes of having another chance at being a spoiler for the 49ers like they were last week to the Chargers. San Francisco is coming off a loss to the Tennessee Titans and are hoping to win these last two games of the season that would put them back into the playoffs for the second time in five seasons.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are coming off of a big win against the Los Angeles Chargers, dominating the game and winning 41-29. Rookie QB Davis Mills completed 21 out of 27 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Rex Burkhead rushed for a career high 149 yards and two touchdowns possibly earning him a future contract extension? I guess we’ll see how he does these last two games of the season. A win against the 49ers would give the team its first three game winning streak since the 2018 season.

The 🔑 to keeping the #Texans win streak alive. pic.twitter.com/TaUbq8xZMw — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 2, 2022

San Francisco 49ers

As mentioned before, the San Francisco 49ers are in dire need of winning these last two games of the regular season to possibly earn a NFL playoff spot. Can they do it without QB Jimmy Garoppolo? As of now, Garoppolo is probable for next week’s season finale against the Rams. Rookie QB Trey Lance hasn’t played since Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals completing 15 of 29 passes, passing for 192 yards with just one INT and also rushed for 89 yards on 16 carries. One of Lance’s targets will be WR Deebo Samuel. Samuel has four games this season with 150+ yards receiving including 9 receptions for 159 yards last week against the Titans. The Texans defense better be ready if they want to make this one close.

Prediction

The Houston Texans have scored over 71 combined points their past two games and are looking for their first three game winning streak since 2018. Although the 49ers are without starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers offense should dominate at home and pull away with the win.

Final Score

San Francisco 49ers – 20

Houston Texans – 17