GOODGUYS CAR SHOW TO HOST OVER 1,000 CUSTOM AND CLASSIC CARS AND TRUCKS JUNE 4-6 AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

WHAT: The Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the organizer of America’s premier hot rod and custom car events, is returning to Texas Motor Speedway for the 1st Meguiar’s All-Star Get-Together. The event will feature over 1,000 custom hot rods, muscle cars, and trucks competing for show prizes and racing on-track at the Goodguys CPP Autocross Series.



Hundreds of vendors and exhibitors will be on-site offering everything from car parts to memorabilia. There will also be a weekend-long swap meet and corral featuring classic vehicles for sale. Throughout the weekend Goodguys will also be holding giveaways of its choice products. There will be plenty for kids to enjoy too, including clowns and caricatures.



WHEN: June 4 – 6, 2021



WHERE: Texas Motor Speedway, 3545 Lone Star Cir, Fort Worth, TX 76177