Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Cowboys are .500

The Cowboys are sitting in 3rd place in the NFC East right above the 2-5 Giants and right behind the 4-2 Philadelphia Eagles. Right now, the Cowboys are treading water in the middle of an oncoming flood. In their last 5 games Dallas is 2-3 with losses to Detroit, Baltimore and New Orleans. The defense has key players missing from that side of the ball. Linebacker Micah Parsons, defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and defensive back DeRon Bland will be missing on that side of the ball for this week’s game. When you lose the toughness and the identity of your defense, they will struggle because the very heartbeat of the team is on the sideline watching the game. Dallas will need to give those young bulls some running room this week on the road.



Fixing the Problems

The Cowboys are in need of a general manager! Jerry Jones is the problem of this team. The decision to have absolute control over everything has shown that he really don’t get it. It’s like buying for used tires for a 2024 Mercedes Benz when you have the money to buy 4 brand new tires, “It’s going to get you right back to where you’ve started in needing to perform sooner rather than later”. The run game is null and void at the moment however activating Dalvin Cook could help. They need to sign a veteran wide out to take some pressure off of CeeDee Lamb. Play calling is pathetic right now. Trick plays and end-a-rounds has exposed this offensive line all season long.



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers

Sunday – October 27- 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC/Peacock

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA



Dallas Cowboys (3-3, 3-0 Away)

The Cowboys will need to make a statement this Sunday! I think I said the same thing before the bye week. The Cowboys are struggling to find their footing right now. This game they will need to make a statement because the 49ers are struggling as well. Dallas is undefeated on the road so stealing this game Sunday night will be much needed. It starts with quarterback Dak Prescott. He has shown that he’s not the vocal leader that this offense needs. The offense needs someone that would get into the faces of these guys and hold them accountable! The x-factor for a win will start with the offensive line and protecting Dak on pass plays.



San Francisco 49ers (3-4, 2-2 Home)

The 49ers have key players missing or listed as questionable this week. Tight end George Kittle (will probably play), wide out Deebo Samuels and cornerback Deommodre Lenoir are all listed as questionable for this Sunday night. Quarterback Brock Purdy is still under center with surprise running back Jordan Mason carrying the ball. Mason can be deceptively dangerous. Wide receivers Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk are out for this one. Keep an eye on the 49ers defense, they have owned the Cowboys offensive line for the past 3 years averaging 3 sacks per contest.



Prediction

ESPN has the 49ers with a 67.5% chance of winning at home this week. The over/under is 47.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking Dallas by 6! It’s sad to say that the field goal kicker is the best player on the team right now. “Hey Jerry! Pay that kicker $20 million a year sir!”



Final Score

Cowboys – 31

49ers – 25