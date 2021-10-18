Destroyer replaces Chayce Beckham and rocks the TMS house

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Destroyer (Kiss tribute band)

The Texas-based quartet replaces Chayce Beckham, American Idol Season 19 winner, who was forced to cancel due to illness. Destroyer will perform live beginning at 11 a.m. CT on the pre-race stage located at the start / finish line of the Great American Speedway.

Destroyer was already at Texas Motor Speedway to perform tonight on the GEICO Infield Campground stage. The two-hour show, beginning at 10 a.m., will feature all the 70s hits from the legendary rockers, including Deuce, Detroit Rock City, Beth, and Rock and Roll All Night.