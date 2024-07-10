Dallas Stars and Free Game Streaming for Upcoming Season

Dallas inks seven-year deal with A Parent Media Co. Inc. to bring free regional broadcasts of Stars hockey to fans on first-of-its kind streaming service

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Stars announced today they have entered into a seven-year agreement with A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) to stream all regional Dallas Stars games free of charge beginning with the 2024-25 season. The games will be broadcast on newly formed VICTORY+, a free direct to consumer streaming service created for fans by APMC with the Dallas Stars.