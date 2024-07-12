Save the Date: Kulture & Kicks Soiree and Silent Auction

Dallas, TX – Litehouse Wellness, a Texas-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is thrilled to announce its first ever fundraiser event “Kulture & Kicks” Soiree and Silent Auction. It will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2024 – North Texas Giving Day presented by Communities Foundation of Texas – at 7:00PM CST at the acclaimed Daisha Board Gallery, 2720 Bataan Street, Dallas, Texas 75212.

Litehouse Wellness is dedicated to bridging the wellness accessibility gap for Black men, women and youth thereby transforming families and communities using contemplative practices, free group therapy “The Dock”, preventative health education and advocacy. The fundraising goal for Kulture & Kicks is $100,000. All proceeds will directly support the organization’s mission, its programs and expand its reach across North Texas.

The evening promises to be an unforgettable celebration of wellness, culture, art and community. Guests will enjoy a sophisticated, culturally curated experience with live entertainment, chef prepared tastings, and an exclusive silent auction featuring unique items and experiences. Kulture & Kicks will also serve as an opportunity to learn more about Litehouse Wellness’ impactful work and how community support can make the needed significant difference.

“Kulture & Kicks is not just another fundraiser, but a celebration of the infinite possibilities that exists when we normalize and fund Black wellness”, said Sherri Doucette, Execute Director of Litehouse Wellness.

Tickets for the Kulture & Kicks Soiree and Silent Auction are available at www.LitehouseWellness.org. Early purchase is encouraged. For more information, sponsorship opportunities, and ways to donate please email info@litehousewellness.org.

Event Details:

· Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

· Time: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM CST

· Location: Daisha Board Gallery, 2720 Bataan Steet, Dallas, TX 75212