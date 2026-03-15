Dallas Mavericks: Ides of March

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



It’s Almost Over

This has been one of the strangest seasons that the Dallas Mavericks have been through in recent history. Injuries, trades and organization shake up has been the focus from the first game. With their injured leader Kyrie Irving being out, there has been no clear-cut leadership on the floor. They are using a rookie to run the offense through. Rookie sensation Cooper Flagg has a lot on his shoulders. He runs the offense and leads the team in scoring. Right now, Dallas is 22-45 and sit in 4th place in the Southwest division just ahead of New Orleans and right behind Memphis. The season is coming to an end, but Dallas can finish strong. Dallas has two games on the road and two games at home this week. Cleveland and New Orleans are on the road. The come home to host the Atlanta Hawks and LA Clippers. This will be a great chance to pull off some feel good wins and find some type of footing for next season.



Key players and X-Factors

The Mavericks will need to find some type of fight! It’s so difficult to watch the team lose games to teams that have worse records than them. Take a look back at last season around this team, Dallas made the play-in game while missing players and had the chance to get farther into the second season. Dallas’ bench will need to play some tough defense and score points. Production drops when starters are being taken out of games to get rest or get into foul trouble. The whole team is listed as the X-Factor for the rest of the season. Hey fellas! Man up and play some dang ball!



Upcoming Games – All Times Central



Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Sunday – March 15 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: KFAA

Rocket Arena – Cleveland, OH



This will be the final game of the 2-game series between the two teams. Cleveland leads the series 1-0 with a 138-105 win last Friday in Dallas. The Cavaliers are the much better team right now. They can go 9 players deep into their rotation. Dallas will need to keep it close heading into the 4th quarter to have a chance. ESPN has the Cavaliers with a 81% chance of winning on Sunday afternoon… probably should be more like 99.9% Lol! I’m taking the Cavaliers by 10+



Final Score

Cavaliers – 131

Mavericks – 119



Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans

Monday – March 16 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: KFAA

Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA



This will be the fourth and final game between the two teams this season. New Orleans leads the series 2 games to 1 with their last win in New Orleans 119-113. This could be a win for Dallas if they can out rebound the Pelicans and create turnovers. Keep an eye on the Mavericks bench in this one. Dallas has a chance to stop the bleeding if they play tough in the paint and grab some second chance boards. ESPN has the Pelicans with a 63% chance of winning at home. I’m taking Dallas by 7!



Final Score

Mavericks – 109

Pelicans – 102



Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks

Wednesday – March 18 – 7:30 p.m.

TV: KFAA

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX



This will be the second and final game between the two teams. The Hawks lead the series 1-0 with the first game won in Atlanta 124-112. Dallas will need to find some type of fight on both ends of the floor. Dallas could actually set the tone in the first quarter. The Mavericks downward spiral in most of their losses begins in the 3rd quarter right around the 3-minute mark. This is where Dallas can turn things around in every game. Atlanta is a dangerous team with young players. ESPN has the Hawks with a 64.4% chance of winning at home. I’m taking Dallas in an upset by 10!



Final Score

Mavericks – 119

Hawks – 109



Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks

Saturday – March 21 – 7:30 p.m.

TV: KFAA

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX



This will be the second game of a four game series this season between these two teams. The Clippers lead the series 1-0 with a win in Dallas in November, 133-127. Dallas could possibly steal a game if they play tough in the half court set and rebound. The Mavericks in the first half of games play hard and show so much fight in every game. As mentioned earlier, the 3-minute mark of the 3rd quarter they begin to slip. This could be the game that they turn it around and get a much-needed win at home. ESPN has the Clippers with a 69.8% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking the Clippers by 12!



Final Score

Clippers – 127

Mavericks – 115