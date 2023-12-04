Dallas Mavericks: Changes on the Horizon

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Mavericks for Sale?

Mark Cuban left the world shaking with the news of selling a stake of the Dallas Mavericks to billionaire Miriam Adelson for 3.5 billion dollars. In 2000, Cuban bought the Mavericks for $285 million. This move could do two things for the Mavericks and the City of Dallas. One, it could give the team a chance to get back on television and spark more money for the team and bring gambling to North Texas. The second part could easily happen with moving the Mavericks to Las Vegas. As of right now, they are saying that would never happen. But in 3 to 4 years that could be a possibility. That’s the same thing they said about the San Antonio Silver Stars and look what happened, they moved to Las Vegas themselves.



The Dallas Mavericks are giving games away. Over their last 5 games, Dallas are 2 and 3 with losses to Oklahoma City, Memphis and the LA Clippers. All three of those losses were very winnable games. The wins over the Rockets and Lakers came at a time where the team played solid defense and created turnovers. Rebounding always seems to be a problem for this team. They were out rebounded on average by 13 boards in all three losses last week. This week, Dallas will need to play tough on the offensive boards to get second chance points. At times it’s hard watching Dallas play mediocre teams and play just as poorly as the opposing team. This week will be a huge test for the Mavericks.



Who’s On the Bench?

Head coach Jason Kidd will need to scrap the current 8-man rotation and add two more guys in the rotation. The sad part is Dallas is basically a small team and rebounding is where they struggle. Under-sized forwards have left this team scratching their heads at halftime in every game. Adding players like: Richaun Holmes, Markieff Morris and Dwight Powell in the 4th quarter will help. We really don’t need centers and power forwards hoisting 3-point shots up. We need them to rebound!



Decisions, Decisions, Decisions!

In order for this team to get back to their winning ways they need to pass the ball early in the shot clock. It’s hard watching Luka dribble the ball for 20 seconds and then pass the ball to another player late trying to launch a bad shot from the perimeter. This has been a problem since he’s been here. European players are one-on-one guys because of their style of play. This hasn’t fit well on this team as of yet. Dallas can and will beat the teams they are favored to beat when they pass the ball early in the shot clock!



Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central



Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: December 6

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

This game will be a huge test for Dallas. Utah has a losing record sitting at 7-13 and Dallas has been struggling to put away these types of teams. Dallas should take the ball to the basket and create contact resulting in free-throws. The Jazz are struggling in the paint.

Final Score: Jazz 94 – Mavericks 121



Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers

Date: December 8

Time: 9:00 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

This should be the game that Dallas dominates from start to finish. The Trail Blazers are struggling on the defensive boards as well. Look for PG Kyrie Irving to have his way with anyone who’s guarding him. He will be the x-factor for Dallas.

Final Score: Mavericks 115 – Trailblazers 96