New York Giants vs Pittsburgh Steelers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Monday Night Madness

We all know that Monday Night Football is an iconic show in American sports. The first game for the show was played on September 21, 1970, between the Jets and Browns. The team with the most appearances on Monday Night Football are the Dallas Cowboys and the team with the most wins are the Pittsburgh Steelers with 52. If the Steelers win on Monday night I know they will make the playoffs.



Injury Report

Both teams have players listed as questionable and listed as out for this game. The Giants have three listed as questionable: G Jermaine Eluemunor and CB Tre Hawkins III are listed as questionable that could change to game time decisions while P Jamie Gillan and LB Ty Summers, CB Adoree’ Jackson is listed as out. Pittsburgh has five players out: C Zack Frazier, LB Tyler Matakevich, LB Nick Herbig, RB Cordarrelle Patterson and WR Roman Wilson are out.



Game Info

New York Giants vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Monday – October 28 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Acrisure Stadium – Pittsburgh, PA



New York Giants (2-5, 2-1 Away)

The Giants dropped their second straight game at home to the Eagles last week. Quarterback Daniel Jones was pulled because he struggled miserably under center. He finished the game with 99 passing yards going 14/21 with no touchdowns or interceptions. In my opinion, the Giants best bet is to start Drew Lock for the next 3 games. Right now, they are sitting in last place in the NFC East right behind the Cowboys. I’m not sure of how they can turn it around because they’re not a deep team. Wide out Malik Nabers and running back Devin Singletary can make a difference if they can get the ball in their hands.



Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2, 2-1 Home)

The Steelers have a really good problem. They have 2 quarterbacks that can lead this team against any team in the league. Last week Russell Wilson started and beat the Jets on the road 37-15. The week before Justin Field beat the Raiders on the road 32-13. While Wilson was out with an injury Fields led the team to a 4-2 record. This week Russell Wilson will start at home and look for him to get the ball down field to wideout George Pickens. The offensive line will be the x-factor this week for the Steelers.



Prediction

ESPN has the Steelers with a 68.7% chance of winning at home. Who cares what the over/under or the line is. Just take the Steelers! The Giants have no chance of winning this game. I’m taking Pittsburgh by 10! There’s no possible way that the Steelers can lose this game.



Final Score

Steelers – 30

Giants – 15