Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The AFC North Standings?

The AFC North is hands down one of the best divisions in football right now. The division consists of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns. I know what you’re thinking. Cleveland isn’t a very good team. Cleveland reminds me of the Detroit Lions of yesteryear. The Browns will eventually have a breakthrough season and make it to the Super Bowl, just not this season. Right now, the Ravens are sitting in the second spot in the division right behind the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cincinnati Bengals have struggled all season, and they are in the 3rd slot right above the Browns. The winner of this game will put them right in the thick of things within the division and perhaps even the conference.



Injury Report

Both teams have players listed as questionable. Sometimes teams will either allow them to play or sit guys with minor twists and sprains. The Bengals have 4 players listed as questionable that could be activated to play. OT Orlando Brown, S Geno Stone, WR Charlie Jones and WR Tee Higgins are on the list while TE Erick All Jr is out for the season. The Ravens have 5 players listed as questionable: QB Lamar Jackson, LB Adisa Issac, TE Isaiah Likely, DE Brent Urban and CB Jalyn Armour-Davis has an estimate return date of November 7th.



Game Info

Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens

Thursday – November 7 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: NBC/Peacock

M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD



Cincinnati Bengals (4-5, 3-1 Away)

Cincinnati is 3-2 in their last 5 games this season. They have wins over the Giants, Browns and the Raiders. A win on the road will be huge for the Bengals Thursday night. It’ll give them a 2-game winning streak. A loss could set this team back with only a 29% chance of making the playoffs this year. Wide out Jamar Chase will need to get the ball in the flat to move the chains for the Bengals. Quarterback Joe Burrow will be the x-factor for this team because he’s the catalyst for the offense.



Baltimore Ravens (6-3, 3-1 Home)

The Ravens rushing attack leads the NFL this season. You basically have to pick your poison with QB Lamar Jackson and RB Derrick Henry. Over the past 3 games Jackson’s QBR has been over 81.5, not bad for a guy that can’t throw the ball. The Ravens offense is just as dangerous as their defense. The defense has given up about 24 points per game over the last 5 games. The defense will need to key in on the Bengals offense because they can put up points. Keep an eye on the defensive line and linebackers of the Ravens since they will be the x-factor for a win at home.



Prediction

ESPN has the Ravens with a 70.1 % chance of winning at home. The line is: Baltimore -6 while the over/under is 52.5. Take the over in this one. I’m taking the Ravens by 12! They are solid in all three phrases of the game.



Final Score

Ravens – 36

Bengals – 24