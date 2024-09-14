Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



NFC vs AFC

The AFC and NFC play cross inter-conference games every year since the AFL-NFL merger of 1970. Heres the thing, these games play a huge part in divisional and conference play. It allows the league office to make key matchup and scheduling for years to come. The winner of this game will take the next step into moving their team through the division. In layman’s terms… “The winner of this game sets themselves up for draft picks and other perks”. Both of these teams are young, but the winner will be the hungriest team.



What to watch for: Quarterback Play

The Chicago Bears took former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams first in last year’s draft. He showed so much potential in the preseason but struggled last week at home against Tennessee. He finished the game 14/29, 93 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud beat the Colts on the road, and he finished 24/32, 234 yards with 2 touchdowns. This game will come down to the quarterback who plays the best.



Game Info

Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans

Sunday – September 15 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC/Peacock

NRG Stadium – Houston, TX



Chicago Bears (1-0, 0-0 Away)

The Bears have a chance to play big in Houston this week. The defense is big, physical and determined. They will be the x-factor for the Bears during this game and the season. Keep an eye on the Bears defensive line. They will need to apply pressure on C.J. Stroud. Thy can’t allow him to stand in the pocket and throw the ball all over the field. Players to watch: DE Austin Booker, DE Dominique Hardy, DE Montez Sweat, LB T.J. Edwards, CB Jaylon Johnson and S Jaquan Brisker.



Houston Texans (1-0, 0-0 Home)

This Texans are ready to take on the Bears! Houston’s offense will be ready to run up the score board. The Texans are led by quarterback C. J. Stroud. He is the catalyst for the Texans offense and team. He’s young and very energetic running the offense. He will be the one to watch. Keep an eye on these players as well: RB Joe Mixon, WR Nick Collins, WR Stefon Diggs, WR Nico Collins and TE Dalton Shultz.



Prediction

ESPN has the Texans with a 65.5% chance of winning at home this week. The Texans will make a statement against the Bears stingy defense. The team that has the most turnovers will lose this one easily. Mistake free football will be the rally cry this week in Houston. The over/under is 45.5, so take the over. I’m taking Houston by 3!



Final Score

Texans – 30

Bears – 27