New Orleans Saints vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Dallas is 1-0 and Looking to Build

Dallas has started off the new season playing like they wanted to make a statement on the road in Cleveland. The biggest worry for Cowboys fans was the offensive line. Last week they gave up 2 sacks and blocked pretty well on running plays. The offensive line pass protection was above average allowing Dak to pass for 179 yards on 32 attempts for 1 touchdown. Running back Ezekiel Elliott carried the ball 10 times for 40 yards and 1 touchdown. Look for Dallas to put up points especially from the red zone and field goals. The Saints will be a huge test for Dallas this weekend.



What to watch for: The Dallas Defense

The Dallas defense played like they were ready to shutout any opposing teams’ offense. Dallas recorded 2 interceptions 2 sacks. The Cowboys defense gave up 3.3 yards per play to the Browns offense. The Dallas defense will need to limit costly penalties on third and long to opposing teams’ offenses. Look for defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer to continue to send plenty of rushers on 1st and 2nd down to stop the run or pass. Think high pressure. Dallas’ defense is very disruptive!



Game Info

New Orleans Saints vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – September 15 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



New Orleans Saints (1-0, 0-0 Away)

The Saints hung a 47 piece against Carolina at home last week. The Saints defense saw blood in the water and the sharks began to eat. Quarterback Derek Carr passed for 300 yards with 3 touchdowns while running back Alvin Kamara scored one on the ground. The Saints have a chance to beat Dallas if they apply pressure Dallas’ makeshift offensive line. Last week New Orleans turned the ball over once and created 3 turnovers which then blew the game wide open. Players to watch: QB Derek Carr, RB Alvin Kamara, WR Rahid Shaheed, DE Chase Young and CB Marshon Lattimore.



Dallas Cowboys (1-0, 0-0 Home)

This will be a house party for the Cowboys defense. The Dallas defensive line showed up last week to crash the Browns first home game with a dominant win. Now they’re at home and ready to rock it! This week, Dak and the offense will need to put up points. If the offense struggles, all they need to do is get the ball in field goal range (60+ yards) for PK Brandon Aubrey. Dallas must establish the run first and that will allow the passing game to flourish. Look for running back Ezekiel Elliott to get the start at running back this week. Players to watch: WR CeeDee Lamb, WR Brandin Cooks, C Brock Hoffman, LB DeMarvion Overshown and S Malik Hooker.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 60.8% chance of winning their home opener. The over/under is 46.5, so take the over. The line: Dallas -6. I’m taking Dallas by 13. Dallas is far better than what anyone thinks! The defense will be hungry, and Derek Carr will be lunch on Sunday.



Final Score

Cowboys – 37

Saints – 24