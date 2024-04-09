Dallas Mavericks: Heading into the Playoffs with Confidence

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



This is the last week of the season and teams are gearing up for the playoffs. The Dallas Mavericks are sitting in 5th place in the Western Conference. At this point the Mavericks (if the playoffs started today) would face the LA Clippers. Right now, that’s not the case. Dallas has 4 games left to get into a better spot finishing the season. In their last 5 games, Dallas is 4-1 with a close loss to Golden State and is currently on a 3-game winning streak. Dallas has some nice wins over the Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks. This week, Dallas will face Charlotte, Miami, Detroit and finish with Oklahoma City on the road. Let’s take a closer look at the final week of the 2024 regular season.



Is Dallas ready for the playoffs?

The Mavericks have hung around the middle of the pack in the West this season. Dallas has a chance to get back to the NBA championship if they can trust each other enough to take a back seat to their egos. Keep in mind that Luka Doncic is a dangerous man and he has a proven running mate in Kyrie Irving. Kyrie has two championships and could play a huge part in making a run this year. Keep an eye on the Mavericks bench this week. They need to go a bit deep into the bench allowing some fresh guys to get playing time heading into the NBA’s second season.



Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central



Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets

Date: April 9

Time: 6:00 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

Dallas will need to smash the gas on Charlotte on the road. They are 19-59 and have only won 11 games at home this season. Dallas cannot look past this team because they are desperate for a win. Coach Kidd should allow his stars to rest and go deep into his bench for this one. I’m taking Dallas by 15.

Final Score: Mavericks 120 – Hornets 105



Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat

Date: April 10

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

This will be the trap game of the week. Miami is heading into the playoffs, but they are struggling right now. Dallas can’t give them any confidence during this game. Look for Kyrie Irving to play at least the first half and get some rest heading into the playoffs. He will be the engine that takes this team deep into the playoffs this season. I’m taking Dallas by 10!

Final Score: Mavericks 109 – Heat 99



Detroit Pistons vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: April 12

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

Detroit is one of the worst teams in the NBA and Dallas should blow them out by 30! The Mavericks should rest some of their starters and not take any chances with playing this game at home. I’m taking Dallas in an easy win their final game at home this season.

Final Score: Pistons 81 – Mavericks 122



Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Date: April 14

Time: 2:30 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

The Mavericks will be a fresh team heading into the last game of the season. The best team will be the team that has the least amount of players on the injury list. This game should be the game that they rest the starters and get the guys ready for next week. Look for Dallas to drop this game and plan for the playoffs. I’m taking OKC by 7!

Final Score: Mavericks 105 – Thunder 112