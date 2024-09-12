North Texas Mean Green vs Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



History 101: UNT vs TTU

These two teams played their first game against each other on November 13, 1943. Their most recent battle was on September 22, 2001. Over the last 8 games the series is knotted at 4 games a piece. Texas Tech has a 2-game winning streak in the match up. These two teams will be on display on FS1 so tune in and see the rebirth of UNT and Texas Tech. This game will be better than anyone expects.



What to watch for: Keys to victory

When you’re a football fan, especially in Texas; this will be that sleeper game that you will need to keep an eye on. Right now, UNT is 2-0 while Tech is 1-1. The key for a victory for UNT will be playing solid defense and creating turnovers. Tech will need to score in the red zone if they want a chance to get a victory this weekend. Look for this game to be a high scoring affair in West Texas.



Game Info

North Texas Mean Green vs Texas Tech Red Raiders

Saturday – September 14 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: FS1

Jones AT&T Stadium – Lubbock, TX



North Texas Mean Green (2-0)

The Mean Green has an experienced quarterback in Chandler Morris. Remember he was the quarterback at TCU last season. He passed for 737 yards and had 7 touchdowns with 3 interceptions last season. The Mean Green offense has weapons on offense and they can score points. Running back Damashja Harris will get the start this week. He has 16 carries for 171 yards and 1 touchdown this season. Harris is averaging 10.7 yards a carry this season. The Mean Green will need to get him some touches early and often. The key for a victory on the road will be WR Damon Ward Jr. He has 13 receptions for 246 yards and 2 scores this season. He’s averaging 18.9 yards a reception this season.



Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-1)

The Red Raiders dropped their last game to Washington State on the road 37-16 last Saturday. In their first game of the season the Red Raiders went into overtime with Abilene Christian 52-51. The Red Raiders will try to establish the run first but are willing to throw the ball around the field. Quarterback Behren Morton has 701 passing yards with 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He will be the catalyst for a Tech victory at home. Players to watch: RB Tahj Brooks, WR Josh Kelly, CB Bralyn Lux and PK Reese Burkhardt.



Prediction

ESPN has the Red Raiders with a 66.2% chance of winning at home this week. What concerns me is how the Red Raiders played in their first 2 games. I’m taking North Texas by 10!



Final Score

Mean Green – 37

Red Raiders – 27