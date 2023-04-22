A’s comeback to beat Rangers 5-4

Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|OAK
|TEX
|1st
|García singled to left, Grossman scored, Lowe to second.
|0
|1
|1st
|Heim homered to left center (396 feet), Lowe scored and García scored.
|0
|4
|4th
|A. Díaz grounded into fielder’s choice to second, Rooker scored, Peterson out at second.
|1
|4
|5th
|Kemp homered to right center (405 feet).
|2
|4
|5th
|K. Smith scored on Gray wild pitch.
|3
|4
|6th
|Ruiz reached on infield single to third, Capel scored, Langeliers to second.
|4
|4
|9th
|J. Diaz homered to left (382 feet).
|5
|4