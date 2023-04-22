News Ticker

A’s comeback to beat Rangers 5-4

April 22, 2023 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Sports, Texas Rangers

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Scoring Summary

Inning

 OAK TEX
  1st García singled to left, Grossman scored, Lowe to second. 0 1
  1st Heim homered to left center (396 feet), Lowe scored and García scored. 0 4
  4th A. Díaz grounded into fielder’s choice to second, Rooker scored, Peterson out at second. 1 4
  5th Kemp homered to right center (405 feet). 2 4
  5th K. Smith scored on Gray wild pitch. 3 4
  6th Ruiz reached on infield single to third, Capel scored, Langeliers to second. 4 4
  9th J. Diaz homered to left (382 feet). 5 4

 

