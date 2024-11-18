Dallas Mavericks: Big Week Ahead!

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



2-Game Win Streak

The Dallas Mavericks are on a 2-game winning streak. They defeated San Antonio on the road and the Oklahoma City Thunder at home in their last game. If you take a closer look at their in their last 5 games, Dallas is 2-3 with losses to Denver, Golden State and Utah. All three of these were very winnable games but due to a lack of concentration and defensive breakdowns Dallas lost them. This week, Dallas has New Orleans at home and 2 games on the road. Next week the team has 2 games on the road (Atlanta and Utah) and one home game against New York. Dallas will need to play every game like it’s a Game 7 in the NBA finals in order to establish themselves as a Western Conference power!



Rotation, Rotation, Rotation

I wrote about this last week …”Head coach Jason Kidd has a really good coaching staff that hasn’t made a splash this season. Here’s the thing on a platter. Dallas has a good young team that can score and defend”. The problem is the rotation. You have guys that will get hot like Spencer Dinwiddie and Klay Thompson during games and when they get hot a decision is made to bring in another player off the bench and cool them off. What sense does that make? Over the last 5 games, Dallas has brought in guys that are cold off the bench and expect them to continue the scoring and defending players that already has a sweat working. It’s hard to watch at times. This still applies this week. The next two weeks will be a huge for shaping this team, and they will need to play lights out!



New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks

Tuesday – 7:30PM – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be the first of four season games between New Orleans and Dallas. Dallas will need to establish the pecking order in this series this season. Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is out indefinitely so keep an eye on forward Brandon Ingram. He’s leading the team in scoring this season with 23.6 points per game. Dallas will need to create turnovers and score on the open floor. I’m taking Dallas by 15+

Final Score: Pelicans 99 – Mavericks 119



Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets

Friday – 9:00PM – TV: ESPN

This will be the Mavericks second game against the Nuggets this season. Last time they met the Mavericks lost by 2 points on the road. This will be the first game at home and the Mavericks can beat Denver if they stay diligent of the defensive end. Also it will help if they don’t allow Denver to take jump shots. Lastly the Mavs need to keep Nikola Jokic out of the paint. Look for Dallas to go deeper into their bench and use some big men for rebounding. I’m taking Dallas by 7.

Final Score: Mavericks 130 – Nuggets 123



Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat

Sunday – 5:00PM – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

Dallas has only two games against the Heat this season. This will be the first of the two. Dallas will need to contain the Heat wing players because they are good shooters from the perimeter. Heat guard Tyler Herro has been hot all season long. Dallas will need to force him out of his comfort zone because he is prone to turn the ball over. I’m taking Dallas by 7, ESPN is taking the Heat with a 55% to win at home.

Final Score: Mavericks 124 – Heat 117