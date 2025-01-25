NFC Championship Preview: Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



How Did They Get Here?

The Washington Commanders have been “road warriors” this entire postseason. They started off taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and took them the full four quarters and ultimately earning a 23-20 victory. Last week, they battled the Detroit Lions and ended the Lions dream season with a 45-31 win. Solid defense and strong leadership by rookie QB Jayden Daniels has cemented the success of this team.

The Philadelphia Eagles on the other hand have been perennial winners in the Nick Sirianni era. QB Jalen Hurts has been an excellent leader since joining the Eagles. The difference maker though is RB Saquon Barkley and his 2005 rushing yards this season. The Eagles hosted the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round with a game dictated by defense and pulled off the 22-10 win. The Eagles were in control ion this one by the start of the second half. The game against the Los Angeles Rams last week actually challenged this team. The Rams kept battling back but when there were only minutes left in the 4th quarter, the Eagles defense made some big plays and sealed the 28-22 victory.

Injury Report

Both teams have players listed as questionable or on the IR. The Commanders has 3 players listed as out with 2 on the IR (1 is slated for 1/26 return date). Commanders: G Sam Cosmi, DT Haggai Ndubuisi and RB Kazmeir Allen (1/26 return) is out. LB Jordan Magee and S Tyler Owens listed as out. Eagles: CB Quiyon Mitchell listed as questionable while DT Bryon Young, LB Nakobe Dean, OT Jack Driscoll and TE C.J. Uzomah listed on the IR.



Game Info

Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday – January 26 – 2:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA



Washington Commanders (12-5, 5-3 Away)

The Commanders are always in striking distance. The Commanders beat Tampa Bay in the first week of the playoffs 23-20 and blasted the Lions on the road 45-31. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is putting up huge numbers. He could possibly be the MVP of the league but in my mind that’s going to be another quarterback. Right now, he’s responsible for 6 comebacks win this season. He will be the x-factor for the Commanders. Players to watch: RB Brian Robinson, Jr, WR Dyami Brown, S Jeremy Chinn and CB Mike Sainristil.



Philadelphia Eagles (14-3, 8-1 Home)

The Eagles are poised to get another chance to take home the Super Bowl trophy. Quarterback Jalen Hurts will be the x-factor for the Eagles. He struggles in the first two series of every game since he’s been in the league. He’s a bit gimpy and got beat up by the Rams last week. Running back Saquon Barkley will need to get 15-20 touches in this one. He will be the catalyst for the Eagles offense. The Eagles defense will need to find a way to rattle the Commanders young quarterback and create turnovers. Players to watch: TE Dallas Goedert, S Reed Blankenship, CB Darius Slay, LB Zack Baun and PK Jake Elliott.



Prediction

ESPN has the Eagles with 63.7% chance of winning at home and heading to the Super Bowl. This game will showcase the NFC East. Remember when everyone said that the NFC East was the weakest division in football but look at it now! The over/under is 47.5, so take the over. The Commanders are a dangerous team! I want to see the Commanders beat the Eagles, but the Eagles are the better team. I’m taking the Eagles by 9!



Final Score

Eagles – 37

Commanders – 28