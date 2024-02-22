News Ticker

Top 10 Greatest F1 Circuits to Experience in Your Lifetime

February 22, 2024 Featured, Formula One, Motorsports

Circuit of the Americas made the list! Photo Courtesy: Michael Kolch

With pre-season testing underway in the lead up to the Bahrain Grand Prix opening next week, anticipation is bubbling for another thrilling season filled with twists and turns – searches for “2024 F1 schedule” skyrocketed by 200% over the past 3 months.

One simply can’t overlook the beautifully designed tracks which have played a pivotal role in the racing drama over the last decades. But which F1 tracks stand out as the greatest and most unmissable for fans?

To rank the circuits fairly, the experts at BestBettingSites.com considered a wide array of factors including venue capacity, circuit layout, lap record, max speed, and many more.

Top 15 greatest F1 tracks of all time revealed

 

Rank

Circuit

Average attendance per day

No. of turns

Lap length (km)

Max Speed (km/h)

% of laps at full throttle

Final score (/10)

1

Monza Circuit, Italy

112,216

17

5.793

350

84%

9.05

2

Imola Circuit, Italy

43,333

19

4.909

350

84%

8.69

3

Circuit Silverstone, UK

160,000

18

5.891

329.5

70%

8.51

4

Jeddah Street Circuit, Saudi Arabia

47,667

27

6.174

330

79%

7.84

5

Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

126,667

19

7.004

319.6

70%

7.75

6

Suzuka Circuit, Japan

66,667

18

5.807

328

66%

7.47

7=

Baku City Circuit, Azerbaijan

28,333

20

6.003

337

75%

7.42

7=

Red Bull Ring, Austria

101,333

10

4.318

327.4

79%

7.42

9

Albert Park, Australia

104,779

16

5.278

250

65%

7.21

10=

Nurburgring, Germany

44,000

15

5.148

316

74%

7.19

10=

Interlagos Circuit, Brazil

78,667

15

4.309

331

64%

7.19

12

Miami International Autodrome, US

80,985

19

5.412

320

58%

7.15

13

Circuit of the Americas, US

146,667

20

5.513

325.3

59%

7.09

14

Circuit Paul Ricard, France

66,667

14

5.842

343

58%

7.03

15

Circuit Zandvoort, Netherlands

101,667

14

4.259

330.7

55%

6.91

To see the full breakdown of the data and how the final score was analysed, please see here.

BestBettingSites.com can reveal that Monza Circuit, Italy is the greatest F1 circuit with an impressive high score of 9.05/10. Fabled as the ‘temple of speed’, drivers spend 84% of lap time on full throttle with maximum speeds hitting a mind-boggling 350 km/h, due to its iconic blend of long straights and high-speed corners. Having hosted the most grand prix (72 races!) since the World Championships began, the historic track has been a witness to incredible wins, including McLaren’s 1-2 in 2021 with Daniel Ricciardo.

Taking second place is Imola, scoring a remarkable 8.69/10. Weaving through 19 turns, the 4.9 km Italian track which runs counter-clockwise has produced exhilarating races over the years, with a lap record time of 1:15:484 – one of the quickest on the F1 calendar.

The Silverstone Circuit ranks third (8.51/10), with the 2023 British Grand Prix being the second best-attended race on record, reaching a whopping attendance of over 480,000 per day on average. Boasting a huge capacity of 160,000 and a lap length of 5.891 km, Max Verstappen currently holds the lap record at 1:27:097, which he set in 2020. Races at Silverstone are also relatively unpredictable with over two-thirds (62%) of races ending with winners who didn’t start on pole.

Billed as the world’s fastest street circuit, one of the youngest F1 tracks Jeddah Street Circuit, Saudi Arabia, comes fourth (7.84/10). Despite featuring 27 quick, sinuous bends – the most of any circuit – racers have clocked unbelievable top speeds of over 330 km/h with more than three quarters (79%) of laps spent on full throttle.

Rounding off the top five greatest F1 tracks is Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps (7.75/10). The longest on the F1 calendar at 7.004 km – twice the length of Monaco’s which ranks last (5.30/10) – Spa’s undulating terrain and dramatic elevation changes makes it one of the trickiest yet exhilarating circuits to race on, pushing drivers’ skills and acumen to the limits.

