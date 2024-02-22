Top 10 Greatest F1 Circuits to Experience in Your Lifetime

With pre-season testing underway in the lead up to the Bahrain Grand Prix opening next week, anticipation is bubbling for another thrilling season filled with twists and turns – searches for “2024 F1 schedule” skyrocketed by 200% over the past 3 months.

One simply can’t overlook the beautifully designed tracks which have played a pivotal role in the racing drama over the last decades. But which F1 tracks stand out as the greatest and most unmissable for fans?

To rank the circuits fairly, the experts at BestBettingSites.com considered a wide array of factors including venue capacity, circuit layout, lap record, max speed, and many more.

Top 15 greatest F1 tracks of all time revealed

Rank Circuit Average attendance per day No. of turns Lap length (km) Max Speed (km/h) % of laps at full throttle Final score (/10) 1 Monza Circuit, Italy 112,216 17 5.793 350 84% 9.05 2 Imola Circuit, Italy 43,333 19 4.909 350 84% 8.69 3 Circuit Silverstone, UK 160,000 18 5.891 329.5 70% 8.51 4 Jeddah Street Circuit, Saudi Arabia 47,667 27 6.174 330 79% 7.84 5 Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium 126,667 19 7.004 319.6 70% 7.75 6 Suzuka Circuit, Japan 66,667 18 5.807 328 66% 7.47 7= Baku City Circuit, Azerbaijan 28,333 20 6.003 337 75% 7.42 7= Red Bull Ring, Austria 101,333 10 4.318 327.4 79% 7.42 9 Albert Park, Australia 104,779 16 5.278 250 65% 7.21 10= Nurburgring, Germany 44,000 15 5.148 316 74% 7.19 10= Interlagos Circuit, Brazil 78,667 15 4.309 331 64% 7.19 12 Miami International Autodrome, US 80,985 19 5.412 320 58% 7.15 13 Circuit of the Americas, US 146,667 20 5.513 325.3 59% 7.09 14 Circuit Paul Ricard, France 66,667 14 5.842 343 58% 7.03 15 Circuit Zandvoort, Netherlands 101,667 14 4.259 330.7 55% 6.91

To see the full breakdown of the data and how the final score was analysed, please see here.

BestBettingSites.com can reveal that Monza Circuit, Italy is the greatest F1 circuit with an impressive high score of 9.05/10. Fabled as the ‘temple of speed’, drivers spend 84% of lap time on full throttle with maximum speeds hitting a mind-boggling 350 km/h, due to its iconic blend of long straights and high-speed corners. Having hosted the most grand prix (72 races!) since the World Championships began, the historic track has been a witness to incredible wins, including McLaren’s 1-2 in 2021 with Daniel Ricciardo.

Taking second place is Imola, scoring a remarkable 8.69/10. Weaving through 19 turns, the 4.9 km Italian track which runs counter-clockwise has produced exhilarating races over the years, with a lap record time of 1:15:484 – one of the quickest on the F1 calendar.

The Silverstone Circuit ranks third (8.51/10), with the 2023 British Grand Prix being the second best-attended race on record, reaching a whopping attendance of over 480,000 per day on average. Boasting a huge capacity of 160,000 and a lap length of 5.891 km, Max Verstappen currently holds the lap record at 1:27:097, which he set in 2020. Races at Silverstone are also relatively unpredictable with over two-thirds (62%) of races ending with winners who didn’t start on pole.

Billed as the world’s fastest street circuit, one of the youngest F1 tracks Jeddah Street Circuit, Saudi Arabia, comes fourth (7.84/10). Despite featuring 27 quick, sinuous bends – the most of any circuit – racers have clocked unbelievable top speeds of over 330 km/h with more than three quarters (79%) of laps spent on full throttle.

Rounding off the top five greatest F1 tracks is Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps (7.75/10). The longest on the F1 calendar at 7.004 km – twice the length of Monaco’s which ranks last (5.30/10) – Spa’s undulating terrain and dramatic elevation changes makes it one of the trickiest yet exhilarating circuits to race on, pushing drivers’ skills and acumen to the limits.