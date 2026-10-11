2026 NFL Game Previews: Week 5

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Week 5 and Everything is Up in the Air!

For the past month the NFL has looked as if all of the teams projected to run the table are being beat by mediocre teams. Dallas, Green Bay, Philadelphia, Los Angeles (Chargers), Houston and Detroit are looking like the, “The Walking Dead”. I love the parity in all the divisions and seeing the mediocre teams play spoiler every week. This week will change a lot of things for every team on the schedule. This will be the turning point for teams to either get on track or just show up to play games. Keep in mind the season is still young and desperation can impact the focus for every team right now… just ask the Dallas Cowboys!

Baltimore Ravens (3-1, 2-0 Away) vs Atlanta Falcons (2-2, 0-1 Home)

Sunday – October 11 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Mercedes – Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

The question that looms around this game is the availability of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. He’s listed as questionable with an ankle injury. The Ravens have one of the best run games in the NFL. All they have to do is line up and snap the ball. The Atlanta Falcons are playing some solid football on both sides of the ball. Their running attack will be on full display Sunday night at home. Keep an eye on running back Bijan Robinson. Both teams are on a 2-game winning streak. This game will be a good one. ESPN has the Falcons with a 55.3% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Falcons by 6!

Final Score

Falcons – 23

Ravens – 17

Buffalo Bills (3-1, 1-0 Away) vs Los Angeles Rams (2-2, 1-1 Home)

Monday – October 12 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA

These two teams were picked to win their conferences at the beginning of the year. The Bills are 3-1 and dropped a close game at home to New England last week 29-26. The Rams are 2-2 and won a nail-biter against the Eagles on the road. This game will come down to well the quarterbacks play and move the ball in crucial play downs. Don’t let the records fool you, both teams are elite. This could be a Super Bowl preview. ESPN has the Rams with a 58.2% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Rams by 3! The over/under is 53.5, so take the over in this one. There will be fireworks!

Final Score

Rams – 30

Bills – 27

* This content is for informational and/or entertainment purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other advice.