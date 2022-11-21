San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals

Monday – November 21 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Estadio Azteca – Mexico City



Records Before the Game

San Francisco 49ers (5-4)

Arizona Cardinals (4-6)



This will be the 3rd international game by the NFL this season. The 49ers and Cardinals will square off in Mexico City Monday night. Keep in mind, from what I’ve heard; Mexico’s favorite sports are soccer and baseball. This game will open up the minds and hearts of the fans down in Mexico. Let’s take a closer look at this game being played south of the border.



Turning the Corner

This game will be a desperation game for both teams. The 49ers are on a 2-game winning streak and is trying to make up ground in the NFC. The Cardinals have been an up and down team that’s in need of a win. Don’t look for a lot of field goals in this game.



San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have won 3 of their last 5 games. They have quality wins over the Chargers, Rams and Panthers. You just never know what you are going to get with this team. They dominated the Rams but lost to Falcons. The key for a victory in Mexico City will be the offense opening up the play book and allow Jimmy Garoppolo to get the ball in the hands of his play makers. The defense will need to stop Cardinals back-up QB Colt McCoy before he gets into rhythm.



Arizona Cardinals

It doesn’t matter if it’s Kyler Murray or Colt McCoy under center, the problem is the offensive line giving the quarterback time to get the ball into the hands of their playmakers. Murray won’t be partaking in the game so that means it’s McCoy’s show again. McCoy is able enough to run the offense but he certainly doesn’t have the dual threat capabilities that Murray does. I believe the run game will have to do it on offense. In order for the Cardinals to get a win on the road they will need to unleash J.J. Watt! He will be the x-factor on the defensive side of the ball.



Prediction

ESPN has the 49ers with a 68.8% chance of winning in Mexico City. I’m willing to bet that the 49ers are looking past the Cardinals. I’m taking the Cardinals by 4!



Final Score

Cardinals – 30

49ers – 26