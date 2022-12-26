2022 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Preview: Memphis Tigers vs Utah State Aggies

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Memphis Tigers vs Utah State Aggies

Tuesday – December 27 – 2:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX



Records Before the Game

Memphis Tigers (6-6)

Utah State Aggies (6-6)



It’s been a rocky year for both teams. Memphis got off to a hot start this season and then injuries swamped the Tigers in key positions. In their last 5 games Memphis is 2-3 with losses to SMU, Central Florida and Tulane. Memphis isn’t a bad team, but bad things have happened to them. Utah State is 3-2 in their last 5 games with wins over San Jose State, Hawai’i and New Mexico. This game is a bit lopsided on the betting side but close on paper. Let’s take a closer look at both teams.



Memphis Tigers

The Tigers are coming into this game with a loss to SMU by 3. Here’s a crazy fact about this game. The Tigers last loss of the season was to SMU at the same stadium that they are playing the bowl game in. Memphis is led by quarterback Seth Henigan a Texas product from Denton. He has 3,287 passing yards with 19 touchdowns and 8 interceptions as a sophomore this season. His favorite target is Caden Prieskorn and he has 593 receiving yards with 6 touchdowns. Keep an eye running back Jevyon Ducker. He will be the x-factor for the offense. If he gets going, it’ll be good news for the Tigers.



Utah State Aggies

The Aggies are fighters. That being said, they’ll need to rally the troops on offense for the line to open up the run lane for the running backs to be productive. The offense is averaging 23 points per game while the defense is giving up 30.6 on their side of the ball. The defense is giving an average of 198.4 passing yards and 198.2 rushing yards to opposition. Utah State will need to create turnovers and disrupt the Tigers offense early and often. The Aggies are a team that really can’t play catch up on defense. If opposing teams get a quick lead, the Aggie defense can’t force turnovers and sacks to get the ball back to the offense. The defense will need to play hard and smart in this game.



Prediction

ESPN has the Tigers with an 80.2% chance of winning this bowl game. The over/under 60.5, so take the under in this one. I’m taking Memphis by 8!



Final Score

Tigers – 32

Aggies – 24