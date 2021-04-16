THE DALLAS COWBOYS TO WELCOME FANS TO THE STAR ON APRIL 29 FOR THE 2021 DALLAS COWBOYS DRAFT DAY PARTY

Frisco, Texas (April 14, 2021) – The Dallas Cowboys are excited to welcome fans to The Star in Frisco on Thursday, April 29 for the 2021 Dallas Cowboys Draft Day Party presented by Miller Lite. The party will take place on the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Fans are welcome to attend the outdoor event where there will be plenty of space to watch the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on the 2,270-square-foot video board on Tostitos Championship Plaza, as well as activities on Cowboys Way and The Star Blvd.

Beginning at 6 p.m., fans can enjoy live NFL Draft coverage, interviews from the War Room, live music and a DJ, performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue, appearance by Dallas Cowboys mascot, Rowdy, a Cornhole tournament and more! While at The Star, fans can enjoy various restaurants throughout The Star District. For a list of restaurants, shops, specials and more at The Star District, visit www.TheStarDistrict.com.

Baylor Scott & White Health is making 250 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine available to eligible attendees who choose to make an appointment. Those interested may visit BSWHealth.com/draftdayvax to learn more and make an appointment to receive the vaccine on the day of the event. The appointments are first come, first served, and details will be sent by confirmation email to those who register. Distribution will be held outside Ford Center Ticket Office (Northwest corner of Tostitos Championship Plaza).

The Star has implemented a series of health and sanitization policies and are following guidelines from the NFL for this event. Every guest plays an important role in facilitating a safe environment at The Star. For the latest policies in effect for this event at The Star, please click here.

In addition to the Draft Day event, the Dallas Cowboys are proud to encourage fans to celebrate the 2021 NFL Draft all weekend long by participating in the Dallas Cowboys Draft Day Virtual 5K presented Baylor Scott & White Health. For more information and to register for the Virtual 5K, visit www.dallascowboys.com/draftday.

Cowboys fans can also enter the Free To Play Draft Pick Challenge presented by DraftKings for a chance to win two 2021 season tickets! Must be 21 years of age or older to play. To see the official rules and enter now, go to www.dallascowboys.com/DraftPickChallenge.

For details on the 2021 Dallas Cowboys Draft Day presented by Miller Lite, visit www.dallascowboys.com/draftday.

Schedule and appearances are subject to change.