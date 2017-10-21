- SMU Mustangs at Cincinnati Bearcats: Game Preview
- UNT vs FAU Preview
- UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till Preview
- Blitz Babe Melissa
- 2017-18 Dallas Mavericks Season Preview
- Pat Perez captures CIMB Classic title
- Weekly Recap: Stars Get First Two Wins of the Season
- Is UFC 217 Michael Bisping’s Final Fight?
- Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans Preview
- #12 Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns Preview
UNT vs FAU Preview
-
- Updated: October 21, 2017
Game Info
North Texas Mean Green vs Florida Atlantic Owls
Saturday – October 21 – 4:00 p.m.
TV: ESPN3
FAU Football Stadium – Boca Raton – Florida
Records Prior to the Game
North Texas Mean Green (4-2, 3-0 C-USA)
Florida Atlantic Owls (3-3, 2-0 C-USA)
The North Texas Mean Green are 3-0 in Conference play for the first time since 2004. They’re on a three-game winning streak for the first time since 2013. Today UNT takes on Florida Atlantic who’s 2-0 in conference play with 3-3 overall record.
Last week, UNT won the game on a 97-yard drive with 57 seconds left with no timeouts. The Mean Green are on fire and they can’t allow Florida Atlantic to extinguish it and halt UNT’s momentum. UNT needs to take care of business and win their fourth straight.
UNT has been excelling on offense as of late and they’ll to do the same if they’re going to win their fourth straight game. UNT’s offense averages 194 rushing yards per game and FAU’s rushing allows an average of 226 rushing yards per game. If UNT can run the ball excessively and score some points, then can come out victorious. Of course, they’ll need to utilize quarterback Mason Fine’s unique passing skills as well as UNT’s offense averages over 300 passing yards per game. UNT will need to score some points and keep the ball as much as possible.
UNT struggles on defense as they allow an average of 263 passing yards and 136 rushing yards per game. Florida Atlantic’s offense averages 174 passing yards per game, however, they average 259 rushing yards per game. UNT’s rushing defense will have their hands full with stopping the running game.
This game ought to be high-scoring contest. UNT will have to find a way to stop Florida Atlantic’s running game and they’ll need to sack the quarterback, force punts and force some turnovers. UNT needs to be effective on each side of the ball. One mistake can shift the momentum and change the entire outcome. UNT can’t afford to make any mistakes.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login