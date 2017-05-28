UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira will air on May 28, 2017, in Stockholm, Sweden.

#1 ALEXANDER “THE MAULER” GUSTAFSSON (17-4-0) vs. #2 GLOVER TEIXEIRA (26-5-0)

This is a five round main event in the light heavyweight division. Gustafsson brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him efficient knockout power with grappling control and cardio. Teixeira brings boxing kajukenbo and jiu-jitsu giving him extreme knockout power with 15 of his career wins via knockout. With both of these fighters bringing completely different techniques the fight will be based on who is more effective, which Gustafsson seems more well-rounded than Teixeira, who is an all around striker where Gustafsson has striking with a mix of wrestling and jiu-jitsu that have made him more of a dominate fighter than Teixeira. Though Teixeira’s striking power is no joke and if he can get a clean shot at Gustafsson then it for sure will be lights out. But he will have to overcome Gustafsson’s ground-and-pound that will surely be a major disadvantage for Teixeira to get by. My prediction: Gustafsson wins via TKO in Round 3.

#5 VOLKAN OEZDEMIR (13-1-0) vs. #7 MISHA CIRKUNOV (13-2-0)

This is a three round co-main event in the light heavyweight division. Oezdemir brings boxing, kickboxing and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Cirkunov brings boxing and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power mixed with grappling control and cardio. Both of these fighters have already made a quick rise to the top of the leader board and now with them being possibly one step away from a possible title contention, everything is on the line in this fight. Looking at what they both bring it looks to be a pretty even fight, though I believe Cirkunov’s knockout power will be too much for Oezdemir to handle as he has never faced a striker like Cirkunov in his career. The only way Oezdemir stands a chance is to bring the fight to the ground where he can have a chance to wear Cirkunov down and take rounds by ground control or find a submission hold to lock in and get the submission victory. My prediction: Cirkunov wins via knockout in Round 1.

PETER SOBOTTA (16-5-1) vs. BEN “KILLA B” SANDERS (21-7-2)

This is a three round fight in the welterweight division. Sobotta brings taekwondo, judo, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu giving him excellent knockout power along with intense grappling. Sanders brings karate, taekwondo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power mixed with grappling and cardio. With both of these fighters being almost identical in style, it appears to be a real fight, but Sanders has shown to possess a little better cardio that I believe will be the key to landing him the victory. Sobotta’s only chance, as far as I see, is to finish the fight early in the first two rounds before Sanders discovers his style and wears him down from both striking and ground control. My prediction: Sanders wins via unanimous decision.

ABDUL “JUDO THUNDER” RAZAK ALHASSAN (7-0-0) vs. OMARI “WOLVERINE” AKHMEDOV (16-3-0)

This is a three round fight in the welterweight division. Alhassan brings judo and Muay Thai giving him knockout power along with grappling. Akhmedov brings striking and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. This fight looks to be interesting to watch as both have pretty good combinations in their style so to see who is more skilled will be fun to watch. with the skilled aspect, I believe Alhassan takes this in the bag as he has proven in his early career just how deadly of a striker he is and if Akhmedov does not keep his distance and try to bring the fight to the ground then this fight looks to be over before anyone knows it. My prediction: Alhassan wins via knockout in Round 1.

JACK “THE JOKER” HERMANSSON (14-3-0) vs. ALEX “THE SPARTAN” NICHOLSON (7-3-0)

This is a three round fight in the middleweight division. Hermansson brings boxing, kickboxing and wrestling giving him efficient knockout power with grappling control and wrestling. Nicholson brings boxing, taekwondo and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. In this fight are two efficient strikers and fans are guaranteed to see a knockout. For who is the deadlier one I would have to go with Hermansson all from having more experience in the sport where Nicholson seems newer and I am not sure he will be able to stand up to Hermansson’s striking power. Unless Nicholson mixes up his striking with some ground-and-pound then he might stand a chance, but he will have to bring the fight to the ground, which might prove difficult all fro Hermansson containing great takedown defense. My prediction: Hermansson wins via knockout in Round 2.

OLIVER ENKAMP (7-0-0) vs. NORDINE TALEB (11-4-0)

This is a three round fight in the welterweight division. Enkamp brings striking and jiu-jitsu giving him striking power and grappling control giving him a perfect record. Taleb brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power mixed with grappling control and cardio. With both fighters having striking and grappling techniques it will come down to who has more in their style, which I see Enkamp being the one to take this fight all from his impressive grappling game that I believe will be too much for Taleb to handle. Unless Taleb can keep the fight standing and turn it into a striking match to where he has a better chance I really don’t see this fight being close in any way. My prediction: Enkamp wins via unanimous decision.