Texas Rangers: Still in Wild Card Hunt

By Wiley Singleton

The Texas Rangers played five games this past week. They wrapped up their road trip in New York splitting their two-game series with the Mets. The Rangers returned home to face the Astros taking two of three from the American League West leaders. Here’s how it all went down:

8/8 – Game 1 vs Mets – The Rangers took on the Mets in a short two game series. The Rangers began their week by starting AJ Griffin. Griffin was roughed up by the New York Mets. Griffin gave up three walks and three homers. He also only struck out three. Joey Gallo and Robinson chirinos continue their trend of hitting home runs together. Both of them had two hits, the Rangers were down 4-0 after two innings and struggled to come back. Michael Conforto had a great day for the Mets. The Rangers were unable to reclaim the lead and lose 5-4.

8/9 – Game 2 vs Mets – Martin Perez was the story of game two. He pitched eight strong and the Rangers won because of it. These are the kind of Martin Perez starts that give Ranger Faithful hope. Perez had been repeatedly getting shelled in his starts. Perez lasted eight innings. The Rangers roughed up the New York Mets starter Rafael Montero. Gallo had another homer. Nomar Mazara got three hits. Rangers win behind solid pitching 5-1.

8/11 – Game 1 vs Astros – The solid pitching continued when Cole Hamels shut down the Astros for seven innings. The Rangers held an enormous 6-0 lead, and then the bullpen made things close. Fortunately Alex Claudia was able to come through in the end and close the game. Nomar Mazara, Adrian Beltre, Elvis Andrus, and Carlos Gomez all had multiple hits. Rangers win a close game on a huge strikeout of Jose Altuve 6-4.

8/12 – Game 2 vs Astros – Brett Nicholas and Mike Napoli both went deep in this game. Pudge Rodriguez was honored at the beginning of the game. The game was relatively one-sided. The Rangers set themselves up to try to sweep the Astros. They got out to an early lead. Tyson Ross was moderately effective. Elvis Andrus and Shin-Soo Choo both had excellent starts at the top of the line up. The Rangers were able to capture this victory relatively easily, 8-3.

8/14 – Game 3 vs Astros – Andrew Cashner and Dallas Keuchel faced off in the rubber match. The Rangers were attempting to sweep the Astros, and gain much-needed momentum in the wild-card race. Dallas Keuchel put a stop to that. Keuchel had been struggling in his past few starts with found his rhythm again against the Rangers. Keuchel was dominant and held the Rangers to one run. The Rangers lone run came off of an Adrian Beltre homer. Cashner was very solid in this game, and has been a success for the Rangers this year. Houston avoids the sweep. 2-1.



Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

8/14 vs Tigers 7:05 p.m.

8/15 vs Tigers 7:05 p.m.

8/16 vs Tigers 7:05 p.m.

8/17 vs White Sox 7:05 p.m.

8/18 vs White Sox 7:05 p.m.

8/19 vs White Sox 7:05 p.m.

8/20 vs White Sox 2:05 p.m.