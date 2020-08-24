North Texas SC & Union Omaha battle to a 2-2 tie

North Texas SC remains undefeated at home after drawing 2-2 with Union Omaha on Sunday night.
Game Summary
First Half:
- 2’ – Edwin Cerrillo opened up the scoring for North Texas SC with a powerful strike from outside of the box that ended up in the top left corner of Union Omaha’s goal.
- 16’ – Union Omaha’s striker Juan Ignacio Mare headed the ball towards goal, and Luis Zamudio was forced to make a fingertip save for a corner kick.
- 43’ – Ronaldo Damus got past the Union Omaha goalkeeper and managed to connect with a slow shot but it ended up wide right of the goal.
Second Half:
- 75’ – Union Omaha’s John Scearce leveled the match up with a headed goal from a corner kick assist by Ethan Vanacore-Decker.
- 79’ – North Texas SC took the lead again after Alex Bruce set up Gibran Rayo who calmly slotted it into the bottom left corner of Sam Howard’s net.
- 85’ – After a few bounces in the North Texas SC box, Ethan Vanacore-Decker poked that ball in past Zamudio to level the game up for Union Omaha.
Lineups:
North Texas SC — Luis Zamudio, Justin Che, Brecc Evans, Alisson, Derek Waldeck; Edwin Cerrillo (Philip Ponder 90’), Thomas Roberts, Gibran Rayo (David Rodriguez 90’); Collin Smith; Oscar Romero (Alex Bruce 65’), Ronaldo Damus
Substitutes not used — Carlos Avilez, Lamar Batista, Pedro Alves, Diego Hernandez
Union Omaha — Rashid Nuhu, Daltyn Knutson, Ferrety Sousa, Damia Viader I Masdeu (Lucas Hauswirth 86’), Nathan Aune, Christian Molina (Elma N’For 71’), John Scearce, Sebastián Contreras, Evan Conway (Jake Crull 71’), Juan Ignacio Mare (Sam Howard 53’), Ethan Vanacore-Decker (Devin Boyce 87’)
Substitutes not used — Elvir Ibisevic, Austin Panchot
Scoring Summary:
NTSC: Edwin Cerrillo — 2’
OMA: John Scearce (Vanacore-Decker) — 75’
NTSC: Gibran Rayo (Bruce) — 79’
OMA: Ethan Vanacore-Decker (Contreras) — 84’
Misconduct Summary:
OMA: John Scearce (Caution) — 21’
OMA: Ethan Vanacore-Decker (Caution) — 23’
OMA: Ferrety Sousa (Caution) — 24’
OMA: Rashid Nuhu (Ejection) — 51’
NTSC: Ronaldo Damus (Ejection) — 51’
NTSC: Oscar Romero (Caution) — 55’
NTSC: Justin Che (Caution) — 70
NTSC: Alisson (Caution) — 72’
NTSC: Thomas Roberts (Caution) — 90’
