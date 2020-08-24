North Texas SC & Union Omaha battle to a 2-2 tie

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

North Texas SC remains undefeated at home after drawing 2-2 with Union Omaha on Sunday night.

Game Summary

First Half:

2’ – Edwin Cerrillo opened up the scoring for North Texas SC with a powerful strike from outside of the box that ended up in the top left corner of Union Omaha’s goal.

– Edwin Cerrillo opened up the scoring for North Texas SC with a powerful strike from outside of the box that ended up in the top left corner of Union Omaha’s goal. 16’ – Union Omaha’s striker Juan Ignacio Mare headed the ball towards goal, and Luis Zamudio was forced to make a fingertip save for a corner kick.

– Union Omaha’s striker Juan Ignacio Mare headed the ball towards goal, and Luis Zamudio was forced to make a fingertip save for a corner kick. 43’ – Ronaldo Damus got past the Union Omaha goalkeeper and managed to connect with a slow shot but it ended up wide right of the goal.

Second Half:

75’ – Union Omaha’s John Scearce leveled the match up with a headed goal from a corner kick assist by Ethan Vanacore-Decker.

– Union Omaha’s John Scearce leveled the match up with a headed goal from a corner kick assist by Ethan Vanacore-Decker. 79’ – North Texas SC took the lead again after Alex Bruce set up Gibran Rayo who calmly slotted it into the bottom left corner of Sam Howard’s net.

– North Texas SC took the lead again after Alex Bruce set up Gibran Rayo who calmly slotted it into the bottom left corner of Sam Howard’s net. 85’ – After a few bounces in the North Texas SC box, Ethan Vanacore-Decker poked that ball in past Zamudio to level the game up for Union Omaha.

Lineups:

North Texas SC — Luis Zamudio, Justin Che, Brecc Evans, Alisson, Derek Waldeck; Edwin Cerrillo (Philip Ponder 90’), Thomas Roberts, Gibran Rayo (David Rodriguez 90’); Collin Smith; Oscar Romero (Alex Bruce 65’), Ronaldo Damus

Substitutes not used — Carlos Avilez, Lamar Batista, Pedro Alves, Diego Hernandez

Union Omaha — Rashid Nuhu, Daltyn Knutson, Ferrety Sousa, Damia Viader I Masdeu (Lucas Hauswirth 86’), Nathan Aune, Christian Molina (Elma N’For 71’), John Scearce, Sebastián Contreras, Evan Conway (Jake Crull 71’), Juan Ignacio Mare (Sam Howard 53’), Ethan Vanacore-Decker (Devin Boyce 87’)

Substitutes not used — Elvir Ibisevic, Austin Panchot

Scoring Summary:

NTSC: Edwin Cerrillo — 2’

OMA: John Scearce (Vanacore-Decker) — 75’

NTSC: Gibran Rayo (Bruce) — 79’

OMA: Ethan Vanacore-Decker (Contreras) — 84’

Misconduct Summary:

OMA: John Scearce (Caution) — 21’

OMA: Ethan Vanacore-Decker (Caution) — 23’

OMA: Ferrety Sousa (Caution) — 24’

OMA: Rashid Nuhu (Ejection) — 51’

NTSC: Ronaldo Damus (Ejection) — 51’

NTSC: Oscar Romero (Caution) — 55’

NTSC: Justin Che (Caution) — 70

NTSC: Alisson (Caution) — 72’

NTSC: Thomas Roberts (Caution) — 90’

