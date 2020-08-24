News Ticker

North Texas SC & Union Omaha battle to a 2-2 tie

August 24, 2020 FC Dallas, Featured, Galleries, Soccer

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

North Texas SC remains undefeated at home after drawing 2-2 with Union Omaha on Sunday night.

Game Summary

First Half:

  • 2’ – Edwin Cerrillo opened up the scoring for North Texas SC with a powerful strike from outside of the box that ended up in the top left corner of Union Omaha’s goal.
  • 16’ – Union Omaha’s striker Juan Ignacio Mare headed the ball towards goal, and Luis Zamudio was forced to make a fingertip save for a corner kick.
  • 43’ – Ronaldo Damus got past the Union Omaha goalkeeper and managed to connect with a slow shot but it ended up wide right of the goal.

Second Half:

  • 75’ – Union Omaha’s John Scearce leveled the match up with a headed goal from a corner kick assist by Ethan Vanacore-Decker.
  • 79’ – North Texas SC took the lead again after Alex Bruce set up Gibran Rayo who calmly slotted it into the bottom left corner of Sam Howard’s net.
  • 85’ – After a few bounces in the North Texas SC box, Ethan Vanacore-Decker poked that ball in past Zamudio to level the game up for Union Omaha. 

Lineups: 

North Texas SC — Luis Zamudio, Justin Che, Brecc Evans, Alisson, Derek Waldeck; Edwin Cerrillo (Philip Ponder 90’), Thomas Roberts, Gibran Rayo (David Rodriguez 90’); Collin Smith; Oscar Romero (Alex Bruce 65’), Ronaldo Damus 

Substitutes not used — Carlos Avilez, Lamar Batista, Pedro Alves, Diego Hernandez

Union Omaha — Rashid Nuhu, Daltyn Knutson, Ferrety Sousa, Damia Viader I Masdeu (Lucas Hauswirth 86’), Nathan Aune, Christian Molina (Elma N’For 71’), John Scearce, Sebastián Contreras, Evan Conway (Jake Crull 71’), Juan Ignacio Mare (Sam Howard 53’), Ethan Vanacore-Decker (Devin Boyce 87’)

Substitutes not used — Elvir Ibisevic, Austin Panchot

Scoring Summary:
NTSC:  Edwin Cerrillo  — 2’  
OMA:  John Scearce (Vanacore-Decker)  — 75’  
NTSC: Gibran Rayo (Bruce) — 79’ 
OMA: Ethan Vanacore-Decker (Contreras) — 84’ 

Misconduct Summary:
OMA: John Scearce (Caution) — 21’
OMA: Ethan Vanacore-Decker (Caution) — 23’
OMA: Ferrety Sousa (Caution) — 24’
OMA: Rashid Nuhu (Ejection) — 51’
NTSC: Ronaldo Damus (Ejection) — 51’
NTSC: Oscar Romero (Caution) — 55’
NTSC: Justin Che  (Caution) — 70
NTSC: Alisson (Caution) — 72’
NTSC: Thomas Roberts (Caution) — 90’

Courtesy NTSC

