Mavericks Turning Things Around

Brought to you by: Big Shucks

By Alex Al-Kazzaz

The Dallas Mavericks’ last three games actually ended in a bit of a positive fashion. In was in this span that Dallas was on a two-game streak for just the second time this season. Dallas is now 9-22 and still dwelling in the Southwest Division cellar.

A Look at the Mavericks Last Three Games

Vs Trail Blazers: This was only their second win on the road this season. Harrison Barnes led the team with 28 points, Deron Williams added an additional 23 points. Dallas had the lead for the majority of the game. They only trailed once. At one point, they had a 24-point lead. Dallas escaped with a 96-95 win thanks to Portland missing a potential game-winning three-point shot.

Vs Clippers: Their third road win this season. Dirk Nowitzki made his return after missing 14 consecutive games. Harrison Barnes led the team with 24 points. Nowitzki scored 17, Wesley Matthews 16, and Deron Williams 12. This was a back and forth game between both teams. Dallas pulled through at the end and escaped Los Angeles with a 90-88 win.

Vs Pelicans: The Mavericks two-game winning streak was snapped as Dallas lost 111-104. Their record on the road dropped to 3-14. Deron Williams scored 24 points, Wesley Matthews 17 and Seth Curry 16. Harrison Barnes and Dirk Nowitzki scored a combined 25 points. Dallas only took the lead once during this game. They managed to stay in the game, but they ultimately fell short.

Tonight, the will take on the Houston Rockets. Dallas is 0-3 this season against Houston. Dallas will look to beat Houston and improve to 7-8 at home.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

12/27 vs Rockets 7:30 pm

12/29 @Lakers 9:30 pm

12/30 @Warriors 9:30 pm