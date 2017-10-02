KISS THIS EXPERIENCE!

By Tamra Harrison

KISSWORLD 2017

September 26, 2017

The Pavilion TMF

Irving Texas

Talk about “build and they will come”! A venue so new there is currently construction on full completion underway. The designer behind this venue should be recognized for his or her fine attention to detail, clearly having done their homework with comparison to venues nationwide, you could imagine the jaws dropping at the sight of a single file line entering the building attending a KISS concert.

Parking at no charge is available, as well as the option of valet parking for $10.00. Venue employees were kind and quick, but most importantly the sense of purpose they had added to the experience, so that any anxiety possibly felt would in return receive a deep breath of fresh air. Having spoken with many fans of all ages both male and female, it became apparent that KISS does not belong to any one genre. KISS is in fact a genre in itself. From a six year old boy dressed up in makeup all the way to the platform shoes, he clearly shares his individuality when it comes to his idea of super heroes; to two grown men best friends for over 35 years, one was about to experience his first KISS concert while his best friend was walking in to what would be his 17th KISS experience.

The clock was ticking, it was almost show time, seats filled and patrons were pumped. As the four men prepared to take stage they were also being recognized for their contribution in Houston, Texas earlier in the day, as a school lost all of their instruments during the recent devastation we call Harvey. Stepping up to the plate as men no different than you or me they provided these students with the gift of music they had tragically lost. Receiving plenty of critical opinions throughout their career, and all because of face paint, costumes, and a tongue many wonder the length of is personally mind blowing, really.

Performers are here to entertain and I applaud you, (KISS). Where we are to rise above the noise, you turn it up and drown it out, in your own way. I dig it!!!! It is of no surprise your fans put you in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. We must give credit where credit is due. With his infamous tongue as well as co-founder of KISS known onstage as “Dr. Love”, (GENE SIMMONS) is known for many roles both on and off stage. Known around the world (whether or not having experienced a live show) this is one man that took his “weird” emphasized it and put it onstage along with his talent, brilliantly becoming one of the most iconic rolls in rock and roll metal history. Master of insane bass thumping, fire breathing, and stage blood drooling; if this weren’t impressive enough for you (GENE) was prepared as he took flight landing with his bass, and bloody mouth on a platform high above the crowd where he proceeded to spit below him as he rocked out with his tongue out. Co-founder alongside Gene Simmons, (PAUL STANLEY) provides his talents through rhythm guitar as well as vocals. Known as KISS onstage character “The Starchild”, this is in fact incredible and more fitting than most would ever imagine. (PAUL) overcame a deformity that would eventually end, but not before causing deafness. Sharing his talent and gift of music in the spotlight, “The Starchild” proves to be nothing short of his given stage name. (ERIC SINGER) Holding the show together from behind his drum kit appears more tamed than the KISS front men. KISS onstage role, “CATMAN” the man with the sticks; while he plays the highest of importance of roles within a band, he does so in a cat-like manner. Aware and on beat with an impressive theatrical appearance like that of his fellow band mates and all while leaving you unsure of any sinister possibilities, or capabilities. They say, it’s the quiet ones you need to look out for (Metaphorically referencing his quiet introverted personality and on stage persona.)

Musically there wasn’t too much “snaring” going on, he was clearly a cowbell beating, kick drum stomping machine. Nonetheless, as I gathered from the energy all around me, “Catman” had the audience-sharing cat like reflexes following the tempo. Lead guitarist (TOMMY THAYER) or onstage as KISS role “The Spaceman” brings so much more to this four piece Rock and Roll Hall of Fame metal band than meets the eye. Co-writing a minimum of ten KISS originals since 2004, “When Lightning Strikes”, a crowd favorite was recorded and released on the bands album Sonic Boom. Showing off his lead vocals as well as song writing capabilities this is one guitar player that raises the bar with his showmanship and stage presence as he took flight guitar slingin’ alongside Dr. Love. You were literally provided with the WOW factor witnessing (KISS) live. Having the opportunity to witness the KISS experience for the first time, as (PAUL STANLEY) stated “Nobody will ever forget his or her first KISS concert”, the only argument I may have is that there wasn’t enough emphasis within this statement. This was a show that will NEVER be forgotten. Far from just a concert, it is in fact a show. A show full of character enhanced narrating, the theatrical experience clearly making a statement throughout a venue holding upwards of 45,000 individuals. As flames ignited explosives firing off what sounded like bombs bursting, there was a unique American pride you felt. Rock and Roll Hall of Famers provided a metal show full of insanity, hands down. The world we live in (especially current days) words spoken would provide you an injustice attempting to describe the multitude of people that followed when led by (KISS) to remove your hats, place your hand over your heart and join them in saying The Pledge of Allegiance.

The patriotism felt in the closing of their show seemed as though a clothe of Dr. Love draped over the venue, as patrons calmly came down from such an extreme metal high. In closing I truly hope that you, if you haven’t already, make arrangements to see this show for yourself. Don’t allow what may seem to be over the top to you by sight to rob you of such an incredible experience. After all against popular rumors, Gene Simmons will not be here forever, or the rest of KISS. Purchase those meet and greet if you are still hung up on the length of a tongue.

AND…. KISS THIS AND BUY YOUR TICKETS!