Brooks Koepka wins U.S. Open

By Jay Betsill

Brooks Koepka captured his first major victory in winning the 117th U.S. Open at Erin Hills and tied the all-time tournament scoring record at 16-under par.

Koepka had six birdies en route to a closing 67 that had him finishing four shots clear of Hideki Matsuyama and Brian Harman.

“I knew where I stood. I was just trying to get it as low as I could,” Koepka said. “It was something I thought was important, just to keep the pedal down … what I’ve done this week is amazing, to win the same tournament as some of the names on this trophy, it’s unbelievable.”

Koepka’s 16-under tied Rory McIlroy for the lowest score in relation to par at a U.S. Open with McIlroy’s win coming at Congressional Country Club in 2011.

This is Koepka’s second PGA Tour victory, following the 2015 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Rickie Fowler was the first round leader after a 7-under 65 that tied him with Jack Nicklaus and Tom Weiskopf for the lowest opening round in U.S. Open history. He would shoot a final round 72 and wound up in a tie for fifth.

“It was a tough day out there,” Fowler said. “I know it was probably a little less wind than the guys saw this morning, but it still wasn’t easy. I mean, wind was affecting putts quite a bit, and it was tough to get things going.”

Justin Thomas tied the all-time U.S. Open single round record with a 63 on Saturday and in relation to par, his 9-under was the all-time lowest round in tournament history. His magical third round put him in the final pairing, but a final round 75 dropped Thomas into a tie for ninth.

“I felt like it was the lowest I could have shot. I just didn’t have it today,” Thomas said. “But it made me feel a lot better seeing Brooks shoot 5 under. I would have had to play some pretty spectacular golf to catch him. Anytime you don’t win, it stings.”

The Players Championship winner Si Woo Kim fired a final round 75 to finish in a tie for 13th.

Masters champion Sergio Garcia finished at 4-under in a tie for 21st.

Dallas resident and 2015 U.S. Open champion Jordan Spieth finished at 1-over for a tie for 35th.

Scottie Scheffler was the low amateur, finishing in a tie for 27th at 1-under.

NOTES

— Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day all missed the cut. This is notable because it is first time since the Official World Golf Ranking began in 1986, Nos. 1, 2 and 3 all missed the cut in a major.

— Phil Mickelson only needs the U.S. Open to complete the career grand slam and has finished in second place on six different occasions. This would not be the year as he withdrew prior to the start of the event in order to attend his daughter’s graduation.