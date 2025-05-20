Storm hang on to beat Wings 79-71

Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|SEA
|25
|31
|10
|13
|79
|DAL
|26
|15
|20
|10
|71
|
Team Stats
|FG
|29-70
|27-73
|Field Goal %
|41.4
|37.0
|3PT
|9-15
|4-19
|Three Point %
|60.0
|21.1
|FT
|12-19
|13-19
|Free Throw %
|63.2
|68.4
|Rebounds
|37
|44
|Offensive Rebounds
|7
|13
|Defensive Rebounds
|30
|31
|Assists
|25
|19
|Steals
|7
|6
|Blocks
|5
|7
|Total Turnovers
|12
|15
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|12
|19
|Fast Break Points
|15
|9
|Points in Paint
|38
|32
|Fouls
|17
|19
|Technical Fouls
|0
|1
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|17
|3