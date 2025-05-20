News Ticker

Storm hang on to beat Wings 79-71

May 20, 2025 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final
 
  1 2 3 4 T
SEA 25 31 10 13 79
DAL 26 15 20 10 71
 

Team Stats
FG 29-70 27-73
Field Goal % 41.4 37.0
3PT 9-15 4-19
Three Point % 60.0 21.1
FT 12-19 13-19
Free Throw % 63.2 68.4
Rebounds 37 44
Offensive Rebounds 7 13
Defensive Rebounds 30 31
Assists 25 19
Steals 7 6
Blocks 5 7
Total Turnovers 12 15
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 12 19
Fast Break Points 15 9
Points in Paint 38 32
Fouls 17 19
Technical Fouls 0 1
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 17 3

