Phoenix Suns Win the West

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



When the playoffs started, I told everyone not to sleep on the Suns in their First Round series against the Lakers. Well, I hate to say, “I told you so, but… I told you so!” The Second Round found the Suns against Denver. Denver was the favorite to win the series and once again, I told you that Chris Paul was the key for victory. The Clippers stood in the way of the Suns and showed that they could compete with a young and hungry Suns team. Last night the Suns smashed on the Clippers, winning by 27 easily. Let’s take a look at the Suns and their run for the 2021 NBA Championship.



Chris Paul is the Key

At the beginning of this series Chris Paul missed the first two games with COVID issues. The Suns took the first two games and showed that they could handle the Clippers without him. Game 3, the Suns fell to the Clippers on the road and Chris Paul showed that his 11 day layoff gave him hoop rust. Game 4, Chris Paul showed that he could get on track and get his team a win. Watching NBA writers, commentators and professionals say that Chris Paul was done and he couldn’t get to the NBA Finals, he shut all that junk down and made it to the Finals by scoring 41 points in Game 6. He will be the key for a championship in the valley!



Supporting Cast

Guard Devin Booker will get his points. He’s been crowned “Young Mamba”, by his peers because his work ethic and Kobe Bryant mentality. He worked out with Kobe for years. His game mirrors Kobe, but he’s not as aggressive. Center Deandre Ayton is young, but he tends to fade in later quarters. His defense will help push he team over the edge. Guard Cameron Payne will showcase his slick style of play. He will be my x-factor in the championship. He plays on both ends of the floor which makes him extremely dangerous. Forward Jae Crowder hasn’t shown up yet. He has a championship already, but just being on the floor means nothing, he has to score and rebound in crucial points of the game. Head Coach Monty Williams will get his first championship this year. Remember this article, the winner of the 2021 NBA Championship is coming from the West!