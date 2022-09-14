1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
3 0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 7 10 0
2 0 0 0 3 0 2 0 1 8 11 0

Athletics

Athletics Hitting
Hitters AB R H RBI HR BB K AVG OBP SLG
R. LaureanoRF 5 0 0 0 0 0 2 .211 .288 .378
S. MurphyC 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 .250 .329 .436
C. PinderLF 4 2 3 0 0 0 1 .237 .263 .391
S. LangeliersDH 3 1 1 0 0 1 1 .214 .236 .417
D. Garcia1B 4 1 2 4 1 0 2 .288 .373 .538
J. Bride2B 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 .230 .321 .281
S. Neuse3B 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 .216 .275 .290
N. AllenSS 4 1 1 1 0 0 1 .205 .252 .289
C. PacheCF 4 0 1 2 0 0 1 .161 .211 .229
TEAM 37 7 10 7 1 1 11      
  • Batting
  • 2B:

    Pinder (17, Ragans); Allen (11, Ragans); Garcia (4, Hearn)

  • HR:

    Garcia (3, 1st inning off Ragans 2 on, 2 Out)

  • RBI:

    Pache 2 (15), Allen (13), Garcia 4 (12)

  • 2Out RBI:

    Garcia 3

  • Team RISP:

    4-7 (Langeliers 0-1, Garcia 2-2, Allen 1-1, Bride 0-1, Pache 1-1, Neuse 0-1)

  • Team LOB:

    4

aAthletics

Athletics Pitching
Pitchers IP H R ER BB K HR PC-ST ERA
K. Waldichuk 5.0 8 5 5 1 6 1 82-56 5.40
A. Pruitt (B, 2) 1.0 2 2 2 0 0 1 17-9 4.53
A.J. Puk 2.0 0 0 0 1 3 0 26-15 3.09
J. Payamps (L, 3-5) 0.1 1 1 1 0 0 1 5-3 2.98
TEAM 8.1 11 8 8 2 9 3 130-83  
  • Pitching
  • First-pitch strikes/Batters Faced:

    Pruitt 1/5; Puk 5/7; Payamps 2/2; Waldichuk 17/24

  • Called strikes-Swinging strikes-Foul balls-In play strikes:

    Pruitt-1-0-3-5; Puk-5-5-2-2; Payamps-1-0-0-2; Waldichuk-12-12-15-16

  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls:

    Pruitt 2-1; Puk 1-2; Payamps 0-1; Waldichuk 5-4

  • Game Scores: K Waldichuk 36

Rangers

Rangers Hitting
Hitters AB R H RBI HR BB K AVG OBP SLG
M. Semien2B 5 3 3 0 0 0 1 .248 .305 .428
M. Mathias1B 5 3 3 4 2 0 1 .298 .369 .614
N. LoweDH 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 .307 .361 .501
A. GarciaRF 2 2 2 3 1 2 0 .253 .301 .461
J. Jung3B 4 0 1 1 0 0 2 .250 .250 .625
L. TaverasCF 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 .275 .320 .385
S. HuffC 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 .242 .294 .337
J. SmithSS 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 .206 .314 .248
B. ThompsonLF 4 0 0 0 0 0 2 .278 .331 .339
TEAM 36 8 11 8 3 2 9      
  • Batting
  • 2B:

    Semien 3 (28, Pruitt, Waldichuk 2); García (29, Waldichuk); Mathias (3, Waldichuk); Huff (3, Waldichuk); Jung (3, Waldichuk)

  • HR:

    García (25, 5th inning off Waldichuk 1 on, 1 Out); Mathias 2 (5, 7th inning off Pruitt 1 on, 0 Out, 9th inning off Payamps 0 on, 1 Out)

  • RBI:

    García 3 (92), Mathias 4 (18), Jung (4)

  • 2Out RBI:

    García, Jung

  • Team RISP:

    5-16 (Lowe 0-2, Smith 0-1, Taveras 0-3, Semien 0-1, Jung 1-3, Mathias 2-3, García 2-2, Thompson 0-1)

  • Team LOB:

    5

  • Baserunning
  • SB:

    García (24, 2nd base off Puk/Murphy)

 

Rangers

Rangers Pitching
Pitchers IP H R ER BB K HR PC-ST ERA
C. Ragans 4.0 8 7 7 1 5 1 70-48 5.68
T. Hearn 3.0 2 0 0 0 3 0 54-37 4.78
B. Burke (W, 7-3) 2.0 0 0 0 0 3 0 26-17 1.47
TEAM 9.0 10 7 7 1 11 1 150-102  
  • Pitching
  • WP:

    Ragans

  • First-pitch strikes/Batters Faced:

    Burke 4/6; Hearn 6/11; Ragans 14/21

  • Called strikes-Swinging strikes-Foul balls-In play strikes:

    Burke-3-3-8-3; Hearn-10-7-12-7; Ragans-10-12-11-15

  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls:

    Burke 1-2; Hearn 3-3; Ragans 5-2

  • Game Scores:

    C Ragans 22

Scoring Summary

Inning OAK TEX  
  1st Garcia homered to left center (430 feet), Pinder scored and Langeliers scored. 3 0  
  1st García doubled to center, Semien scored. 3 1  
  1st Jung doubled to deep center, García scored. 3 2  
  4th Allen doubled to right, Bride scored, Neuse to third. 4 2  
  4th Pache singled to left center, Neuse scored and Allen scored. 6 2  
  5th Garcia doubled to deep left center, Pinder scored. 7 2  
  5th Mathias doubled to deep center, Semien scored. 7 3  
  5th García homered to left (415 feet), Mathias scored. 7 5  
  7th Mathias homered to right (374 feet), Semien scored. 7 7  
  9th Mathias homered to left (395 feet). 7 8