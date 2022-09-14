|1
|Hitters
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|R. LaureanoRF
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|.288
|.378
|S. MurphyC
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|.329
|.436
|C. PinderLF
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|.263
|.391
|S. LangeliersDH
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|.236
|.417
|D. Garcia1B
|4
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|2
|.288
|.373
|.538
|J. Bride2B
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|.321
|.281
|S. Neuse3B
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|.275
|.290
|N. AllenSS
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|.252
|.289
|C. PacheCF
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|.211
|.229
|TEAM
|37
|7
|10
|7
|1
|1
|11
- Batting
-
2B:
Pinder (17, Ragans); Allen (11, Ragans); Garcia (4, Hearn)
-
HR:
Garcia (3, 1st inning off Ragans 2 on, 2 Out)
-
RBI:
Pache 2 (15), Allen (13), Garcia 4 (12)
-
2Out RBI:
Garcia 3
-
Team RISP:
4-7 (Langeliers 0-1, Garcia 2-2, Allen 1-1, Bride 0-1, Pache 1-1, Neuse 0-1)
-
Team LOB:
4
a
|Pitchers
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|PC-ST
|ERA
|K. Waldichuk
|5.0
|8
|5
|5
|1
|6
|1
|82-56
|5.40
|A. Pruitt (B, 2)
|1.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|17-9
|4.53
|A.J. Puk
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|26-15
|3.09
|J. Payamps (L, 3-5)
|0.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5-3
|2.98
|TEAM
|8.1
|11
|8
|8
|2
|9
|3
|130-83
- Pitching
-
First-pitch strikes/Batters Faced:
Pruitt 1/5; Puk 5/7; Payamps 2/2; Waldichuk 17/24
-
Called strikes-Swinging strikes-Foul balls-In play strikes:
Pruitt-1-0-3-5; Puk-5-5-2-2; Payamps-1-0-0-2; Waldichuk-12-12-15-16
-
Ground Balls-Fly Balls:
Pruitt 2-1; Puk 1-2; Payamps 0-1; Waldichuk 5-4
-
Game Scores: K Waldichuk 36
|Hitters
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|M. Semien2B
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|.305
|.428
|M. Mathias1B
|5
|3
|3
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.298
|.369
|.614
|N. LoweDH
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|.361
|.501
|A. GarciaRF
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|.253
|.301
|.461
|J. Jung3B
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|.250
|.625
|L. TaverasCF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|.320
|.385
|S. HuffC
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|.294
|.337
|J. SmithSS
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|.314
|.248
|B. ThompsonLF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|.331
|.339
|TEAM
|36
|8
|11
|8
|3
|2
|9
- Batting
-
2B:
Semien 3 (28, Pruitt, Waldichuk 2); García (29, Waldichuk); Mathias (3, Waldichuk); Huff (3, Waldichuk); Jung (3, Waldichuk)
-
HR:
García (25, 5th inning off Waldichuk 1 on, 1 Out); Mathias 2 (5, 7th inning off Pruitt 1 on, 0 Out, 9th inning off Payamps 0 on, 1 Out)
-
RBI:
García 3 (92), Mathias 4 (18), Jung (4)
-
2Out RBI:
García, Jung
-
Team RISP:
5-16 (Lowe 0-2, Smith 0-1, Taveras 0-3, Semien 0-1, Jung 1-3, Mathias 2-3, García 2-2, Thompson 0-1)
-
Team LOB:
5
- Baserunning
-
SB:
García (24, 2nd base off Puk/Murphy)
|Pitchers
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|PC-ST
|ERA
|C. Ragans
|4.0
|8
|7
|7
|1
|5
|1
|70-48
|5.68
|T. Hearn
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|54-37
|4.78
|B. Burke (W, 7-3)
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|26-17
|1.47
|TEAM
|9.0
|10
|7
|7
|1
|11
|1
|150-102
- Pitching
-
WP:
Ragans
-
First-pitch strikes/Batters Faced:
Burke 4/6; Hearn 6/11; Ragans 14/21
-
Called strikes-Swinging strikes-Foul balls-In play strikes:
Burke-3-3-8-3; Hearn-10-7-12-7; Ragans-10-12-11-15
-
Ground Balls-Fly Balls:
Burke 1-2; Hearn 3-3; Ragans 5-2
-
Game Scores:
C Ragans 22
Scoring Summary
|Inning
|OAK
|TEX
|
|1st
|Garcia homered to left center (430 feet), Pinder scored and Langeliers scored.
|3
|0
|
|1st
|García doubled to center, Semien scored.
|3
|1
|
|1st
|Jung doubled to deep center, García scored.
|3
|2
|
|4th
|Allen doubled to right, Bride scored, Neuse to third.
|4
|2
|
|4th
|Pache singled to left center, Neuse scored and Allen scored.
|6
|2
|
|5th
|Garcia doubled to deep left center, Pinder scored.
|7
|2
|
|5th
|Mathias doubled to deep center, Semien scored.
|7
|3
|
|5th
|García homered to left (415 feet), Mathias scored.
|7
|5
|
|7th
|Mathias homered to right (374 feet), Semien scored.
|7
|7
|
|9th
|Mathias homered to left (395 feet).
|7
|8