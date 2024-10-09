San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



NFC West

This game will be huge in the NFC West. At the time of this article, the Seattle Seahawks sit in first place while the 49ers are in 3rd place and a game ahead of the cellar dweller Rams at 1-4. The NFC West has been ruled by the 49ers and Rams over the past 5 season. Both teams lost this past weekend which made league standings look as if the scheduling department made betting on games closer than what anyone would have thought. Allow me to break it down. Last season the easy bet was picking the 49ers by 3 points or more. This season the 49ers haven’t cover the spread. They loss to Arizona last week. Who picks Arizona? Exactly!



What to watch for:

The running game will play a huge part of this game. The 49ers have 3-year vet in Jordan Mason carrying the ball while all-pro running back Christian McCaffrey is out. He has 536 yards on 105 carries with 3 touchdowns recorded right now. The Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III has 202 rushing yards with 4 touchdowns this season. He has to get more touches instead of Geno Smith running for his life from game to game.



Game Info

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks

Monday – October 10 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: PRIME VIDEO

Lumen Field – Seattle, WA



San Francisco 49ers (2-3, 0-2 Away)

The San Francisco are sitting in 3rd place in the NFC West. This is an unfamiliar place for the 49ers. Last season, the 49ers made it to the NFC Championship game. Then again the season is still young and there is hope… Quarterback Brock Purdy will be the x-factor for this game. Wide outs Deebo Samuels and Jauan Jennings will need to stretch the field and force the Seahawks defensive backs to stop them. Keep an eye on the 49ers defense because they have CB Chavarius Ward and LB Fred Warner listed as questionable for Thursday night’s game. The 49ers cannot afford to lose this one on the road.



Seattle Seahawks (3-2, 2-1 Home)

The Seahawks have a chance to create separation within their division in their favor. This game will be huge at home. A win will allow them to keep the Cardinals at bay and make a run to win the division this year. Quarterback Geno Smith will be the x-factor for Seahawks in this contest. He cannot force passes into double teams and will need to run the ball at least 5 times to keep the 49ers defense on their heels. Players to watch: WR DJ Metcalf, WR Tyler Lockett, LB Tyrel Dodson and PK Jason Myers.



Prediction

ESPN has the 49ers with a 61.7% chance of winning on the road Thursday night. The over/under is 47.5, so take the over in this one, it’s the safe bet. The line is 49ers -3.5. I’m taking the 49ers by 7! They are looking for a bounce back game and this is the one to win.



Final Score

49ers – 30

Seahawks – 23