By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Whoever Scores the Most Points will Win!

Prophetic words! I know. I think John Madden muttered these very words at some point in his broadcasting career. “The Dallas Cowboys will always be a team searching for a defense!” a sportscaster shared last Sunday night. “Dallas has a high-powered offense that can score on anyone but can’t stop a cold!” so many quotes, so little time. I know. In Dallas’ last 3 games, the Colts, 49ers and Titans defenses have been horrible too. The 49ers scored 46 points, but their defense gave up 40 themselves. I find it funny that some of the football analysts don’t have a clue of how football works. They’re spending more time sharing someone else’s talking points but have never put on any pads or helmets in their lives. Football is more than analytics or number crunching.

Game Info

Philadelphia Eagles (3-7) vs Dallas Cowboys (5-6)

Thursday – October 26 – 3:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Philadelphia Eagles

Ever since the Eagles lost their Super Bowl winning quarterback, the football world has written them off. They signed former Cowboys backup Joe Milton to help run the offense. Keep in mind that their offensive line is in shambles and their defense is getting exposed by sub .500 teams week end and week out. Last week the Eagles beat Pittsburgh on the road with back Joe Milton who went 11/21 for 141 yards. Running back Saquon Barkley racked up 75 rushing yards on 17 carries and 1 touchdown. The Eagles are a wounded team, and they could possibly upset Dallas on Thanksgiving. Fun fact: The Eagles have never lost to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day!

Dallas Cowboys

Last week Dallas put an absolute spanking on the Tennessee Titans at home 51-30. Dak, CeeDee, Javonte and George Pickens put on a show. Dallas scored on 5 straight drives racking up yards and points to get a much-needed win at home. This week, Dallas will have their hands full with the desperate Eagles on turkey day. Dallas will need to apply pressure on the Eagles offense and create turnovers. Joe Milton is a good young quarterback, and he could possibly give the Dallas defense fits! The x-factor for the Cowboys will be how well the linebackers and cornerbacks make plays in this one.

Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 82.4% chance of winning at home and eating some turkey on TV. Right now, Dallas is the better team and with a win, will draw them closer to the Giants in the NFC East standings. I’m taking Dallas by 10+. The Eagles will put up a fight, but Dallas will pull it off for the win!

Final Score

Cowboys – 27

Eagles – 17

* This content is for informational and/or entertainment purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other advice.