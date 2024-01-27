NFC Championship Preview: Detroit Lions vs San Francisco 49ers

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Detroit Lions vs San Francisco 49ers

Sunday – January 28 – 5:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA



Records Before the Game

Detroit Lions (12-5, 6-3 Away)

San Francisco 49ers (12-5, 5-3 Home)



I love football especially when it’s played with heart! The Detroit Lions have the grit to pull off a huge upset on Sunday. I’ve watched the Lions crawl from the NFL cellar to become one of the most exciting teams in the league. The 49ers have the tools to score with an explosive play from anywhere on the field. They are lightning in a bottle on offense. Let’s take a closer look at this year’s NFC Championship game by the bay!



Pick your poison

The Lions offense or 49ers defense or vice versa? Both teams are solid on both sides of the ball, but the key will come from special teams and field position.



Play calling and adjustments

The coach that’s willing to throw the first punch sets the tone of the game. Here’s the key, the coach that can make the best in-game adjustments will win this game without needing to resort to trick plays.



Detroit Lions

The Lions are poised to take the NFC crown this year. It all starts with veteran quarterback Jared Goff. He has passed for 4575 yards with 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Two weeks ago he exercised his demons by beating the Rams in a Wild Card game and last week the Buccaneers. Running back David Montgomery has 1015 rushing yards with 13 touchdowns this season. Wide out Amon-Ra St. Brown has 1515 receiving yards with 10 touchdowns. He will be the x-factor for the offense. Players to watch: TE Sam LaPorta and RB Jahmyr Gibbs on offense. On defense keep an eye on DE Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson is on a mission this postseason to hoist the Lombardi Trophy!



San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have running back Christian McCaffrey in their backfield. He has 1459 rushing yards with 14 touchdowns averaging 5.4 yards a carry this year. He can score in the red zone or from 50 yards away. He is a dangerous man with the ball in his hands. He has scored in 14 straight games. Quarterback Brock Purdy will need to manage the game and get the ball into the hands of his play makers. He will be the x-factor for the 49ers. Players to watch: WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel, TE George Kittle, LB Dre Greenlaw and LB Fred Ward.



Prediction

ESPN has the 49ers with 74.1% chance of winning this one at home. The over/under is 51.5, so take the over, it’s the safe bet. I’m taking San Francisco by 7!



Final Score

49ers – 38

Lions – 31